Alucio™ Announces Enhanced AI Content Dashboard Feature in Beacon

"This latest enhancement fully aligns with our ongoing product strategy to leverage AI to streamline content management activities and enhance KOL engagement on the platform," said Lauren Keyes, Alucio Director of Product Management. Post this

Beacon has previously addressed this challenge with various search tools and content filters for users. However, through the creative application of AI technology, the platform now goes further to make the content discovery process even easier and more intuitive.

Using AI, Beacon will analyze various data including historical user content searches and selections, similarities and associations between documents, content trends within the field medical team, etc. in order to determine the material that is most likely to be of interest - whether or not the source documents have accurate and complete metatags. These content recommendations are then displayed in an updated, user-friendly content dashboard for easy access by MSLs or other field users.

Additionally, the content recommendations become even more tailored and precise over time as Beacon has access to more user data. The suggestions are also only applied to approved content that is pertinent and available for that particular MSL given their role and region.

"We've now made the content discovery and identification process within Beacon even easier for our users", said Lauren Keyes, Alucio Director of Product Management. "This latest enhancement fully aligns with our ongoing product strategy to leverage AI to streamline content management activities and enhance KOL engagement on the platform."

About Alucio:

Alucio is dedicated to the development of innovative software applications specifically for the life sciences industry. Alucio's flagship product, Beacon, is a modern, AI-enabled scientific exchange platform that enhances scientific dialogue and engagement between life science companies and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.alucio.io or contact Lisa Amin at [email protected] (925) 788-3533.

Media Contact

Lisa Amin, Alucio, 925-788-3533, [email protected], https://www.alucio.io

SOURCE Alucio