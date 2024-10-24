Alucio™ Announces Enhanced AI Content Dashboard Feature in Beacon

Updated Capability Makes It Even Easier for Beacon Users to Locate Relevant Scientific Material
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alucio™, a fast-growing provider of cloud-based software for the life sciences industry, today announced an expansion of its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities in the Beacon platform. Beacon is a modern content activation and Healthcare Professional (HCP) engagement platform built specifically for Medical Science Liaisons (MSLs), Medical Affairs professionals, and Market Access teams.
Field medical users, especially in large biopharma organizations, often struggle with finding the right scientific content to use in a particular HCP meeting quickly and efficiently, given the large volume of material available. In fact, they may have to perform extensive content searches and employ very specific keyword combinations to locate the right documents.
Beacon has previously addressed this challenge with various search tools and content filters for users. However, through the creative application of AI technology, the platform now goes further to make the content discovery process even easier and more intuitive.
Using AI, Beacon will analyze various data including historical user content searches and selections, similarities and associations between documents, content trends within the field medical team, etc. in order to determine the material that is most likely to be of interest - whether or not the source documents have accurate and complete metatags. These content recommendations are then displayed in an updated, user-friendly content dashboard for easy access by MSLs or other field users.
Additionally, the content recommendations become even more tailored and precise over time as Beacon has access to more user data. The suggestions are also only applied to approved content that is pertinent and available for that particular MSL given their role and region.
"We've now made the content discovery and identification process within Beacon even easier for our users", said Lauren Keyes, Alucio Director of Product Management. "This latest enhancement fully aligns with our ongoing product strategy to leverage AI to streamline content management activities and enhance KOL engagement on the platform."
Alucio is dedicated to the development of innovative software applications specifically for the life sciences industry. Alucio's flagship product, Beacon, is a modern, AI-enabled scientific exchange platform that enhances scientific dialogue and engagement between life science companies and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.alucio.io or contact Lisa Amin at [email protected] (925) 788-3533.
