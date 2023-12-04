Alucio™ Unveils Beacon Hub 2.0 to Further Elevate HCP and Stakeholder Engagement

"In field medical, we are always looking for creative ways to extend the scientific conversation with HCPs. Beacon Hub is a very unique and flexible solution that allows MSLs and Medical Affairs teams to respond to stakeholder needs," said Nika Sajed, Principal Medical Scientist at Gilead. Post this

These improvements include the ability for MSLs to highlight key sections of the content that they have uploaded to Beacon Hub. This in turn activates automated pointers or bookmarks for HCPs, enabling them to jump directly to those highlighted content sections without having to wade through entire documents.

In addition, there are now new collaboration capabilities designed for Medical Communications Teams to create shareable Hubs around disease areas, congress meetings, or important educational initiatives and then publish those Hubs to MSLs for approved external distribution. This capability can also be very helpful for Medical Information teams wanting to disseminate critical product-related content packets in a real-time manner.

Furthermore, within Beacon Hub, designated HCPs now have the capability to upload their own documents, such as presentation slides or research reports, and share additional resources like journal article links or social media posts with MSLs and life science companies. This secure feature fosters additional collaboration and information exchanges between HCPs and the company on key scientific topics or research.

All of these new enhancements in Beacon Hub are fully customizable and configurable according to individual customer business needs and compliance guidelines.

"We are committed to delivering cutting-edge engagement and collaboration capabilities to provide meaningful benefits to our Beacon customers," shared Eric Chen, Alucio's Chief Technology Officer. "With this enhanced release of Beacon Hub, field users will be able to conduct deeper and extended scientific exchanges with the KOLs they are interacting with."

"It is really exciting to see these meaningful, new enhancements in Beacon Hub as part of the broader Beacon platform," echoed Nika Sajed, Principal Medical Scientist at Gilead. "In field medical, we are always looking for creative ways to extend the scientific conversation with HCPs. Beacon Hub is a very unique and flexible solution that allows MSLs and Medical Affairs teams to respond to stakeholder needs, increase connectivity and deepen relationships."

