Alucio™ Unveils New Meeting Features in Beacon to Elevate HCP Engagement

"It's great to see these continued enhancements in Beacon to make our scientific engagements more effective to help deepen relationships while remaining compliant," commented Jane Varian, Director - Medical Science Liaison at Protagonist Therapeutics. Post this

The ability for field users to create and save personalized speaker notes at the slide or page level (in addition to any general notes that may be associated with a document).

A discreet sentiment tracker that allows users to quickly record positive or negative attendee reactions to the scientific or medical content that is presented for follow-on reporting and analysis.

A unique "drag to zoom" feature that enables presenters to quickly select a specific area in large or very detailed documents, like scientific posters, and have Beacon automatically focus in and magnify the view of that particular section.

Additional highlighter shape options to temporarily spotlight key pieces of content within a document, like a point within a chart or graph, to draw viewer attention during a presentation.

Various virtual meeting enhancements, tailored for life sciences, that further uplevel the experience of using Beacon with popular video conferencing tools like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and others.

Users are reacting very positively to these enhancements and the other engagement features in Beacon. In fact, a major biopharma company using the platform, experienced a greater than 60% download rate on materials sent to HCPs from Beacon in 2023 . This compares highly favorably to an average email click rate across industries of about ~2.7% .

"We are very excited to release these new features to further enhance the effectiveness of meetings conducted from Beacon," says Lauren Keyes, Alucio Director of Product Management. "We continue to focus on making the meeting experience on Beacon as easy and impactful as possible."

"MSLs are continually looking for ways to improve our meetings with key opinion leaders and other HCPs both in person and virtually," commented Jane Varian, Director - Medical Science Liaison at Protagonist Therapeutics. "It's great to see these continued enhancements in Beacon to make our scientific engagements more effective to help deepen relationships while remaining compliant."

2023 Beacon Analytics Reports, Alucio, Inc., February 2024 "Email Marketing Benchmarks and Metrics Businesses Should Track", Intuit MailChimp Report, December 2023

About Alucio:

Alucio is dedicated to the development of innovative software applications specifically for the life sciences industry. Alucio's flagship product, Beacon, is a modern, cloud-based scientific exchange platform that enhances scientific dialogue and engagement between life science companies and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.alucio.io or contact Lisa Amin at [email protected] (925) 788-3533.

Media Contact

Lisa Amin, Alucio, 9257883533, [email protected], www.alucio.io

SOURCE Alucio