Alucio™ Wins Everest Group's Trailblazer Award for 2024

Everest specifically focused on Alucio's flagship scientific exchange platform, Beacon. Beacon is a modern content activation and Healthcare Professional (HCP) engagement tool built specifically for Medical Science Liaisons (MSLs), Medical Affairs professionals, and Market Access teams.

After much research and analysis, Everest shortlisted 23 finalists. Of this group, Alucio was one of only four companies recognized as a Trailblazer in the Content Management category.

"We are very grateful for this type of acknowledgement," said Dave Gulezian, Alucio's Co-Founder & CEO. "Everest Group is a highly respected market research firm. It's gratifying to see both analysts and companies recognize the innovation of our team, and the significant impact our Beacon platform is having on content management and omnichannel engagement within the life science space."

About Alucio:

Alucio is dedicated to the development of innovative software applications specifically for the life sciences industry. Alucio's flagship product, Beacon, is a modern, cloud-based scientific exchange platform that enhances scientific dialogue and engagement between life science companies and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.alucio.io or contact Lisa Amin at [email protected] (925) 788-3533.

