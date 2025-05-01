AlumierMD Partners with Centric Software for Operational Efficiency in Skincare

By implementing Centric PLM, we have created a single source of truth that has eliminated data duplication and improved real-time communication among our teams and external partners Post this

Faced with operational challenges such as siloed teams and varying regulatory requirements, AlumierMD needed a unified approach. By pursuing Centric PLM, the company aimed to enhance communication, minimize project delays and ensure regulatory compliance across its operations.

"We recognized the need for a platform that could optimize our workflows and improve our overall operational efficiency," said Nadeira Rickford, Vice President, Product Development at AlumierMD. "Centric PLM offered us the flexibility to manage our product bills of materials effectively and track development with ease."

Centric PLM has transformed AlumierMD's operational landscape, enabling complete document management and standardized workflows for packaging, labeling and artwork management. The integration of formula management ensures accuracy and consistency at all development stages. This meticulous handling of product data ensures regulatory compliance. Role-based secure access protects sensitive information, enhancing data security across the organization.

"By implementing Centric PLM, we have created a single source of truth that has eliminated data duplication and improved real-time communication among our teams and external partners," says Sanford Lane, VP of Engineering at AlumierMD. "This has been instrumental in reducing access times for information and enhancing a culture of collaboration."

The PLM interface has facilitated adaptation to change and navigation of complexities in product development without disrupting existing data. Comprehensive training and robust change management practices have also been vital in ensuring successful adoption of the new system.

Centric PLM not only addresses current operational challenges but also strengthens AlumierMD's commitment to excellence and positions the company for ongoing growth. "We are thrilled to see AlumierMD successfully go live with Centric PLM," said Chris Groves, CEO of Centric Software. "This strategic initiative streamlines operations, improves collaboration and elevates product quality, positioning AlumierMD to meet the evolving demands of a competitive market and continue to deliver exceptional products to its customers."

AlumierMD (us.alumiermd.com)

AlumierMD was launched in 2016 to pioneer clean, medical-grade skin care products. Driven by a team of skin care professionals, scientists, physicians and specialists with over 100 years of combined industry experience it continues to thrive. Our brand was created to address an unmet need: providing medical-grade skincare in the cleanest formulas scientifically available to meet the growing demand for clean, science-driven products and sustainability. AlumierMD developed a patented technology to prevent diversion, ensuring products are always authentic and, importantly, exclusively dispensed by qualified professionals. Today, AlumierMD is one of the fastest-growing professionally dispensed skin care brands, with a network of over 4,500 clinics worldwide.

