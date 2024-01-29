ALVA Welcomes New Advisory Council Members and New Patriot Level Sponsor

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Latino Veterans Association (ALVA) is pleased to announce the addition of three new outstanding members to its Advisory Council. The Advisory Council is made up of talented, experienced, and well-connected individuals who care about our veterans and commit to helping ALVA raise its visibility, identify funding opportunities, and support its activities. They join ALVA's already powerful and influential Advisory Council which includes notable leaders like actor/comedian John Leguizamo, former U.S. Attorney General Alberto Gonzales, Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon, former U.S. Treasurer Rosario Marin, Olga Custodio (the first Latina U.S. military pilot), former Representative Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, retired Marine Corps Major General Angela Salinas, and several others. For a full list of our Board and Advisory Council, visit: https://alvavets.org/leadership/

ALVA welcomes the following new members of the Advisory Council:

Roberto Clemente, Jr. - Eldest son of baseball legend Roberto Clemente, philanthropist, humanitarian, entrepreneur, producer, former broadcaster, and professional baseball player

Silvana Montenegro - Global Head of Advancing Hispanics & Latinos at JPMorgan Chase

Diego Zambrano - Manager of Federal Government Affairs to the United States at Philip Morris International

Roberto Clemente, Jr. is a universally respected philanthropist, humanitarian, entrepreneur, producer, former broadcaster, and professional baseball player. Roberto's father, Roberto Clemente Sr. was the first Latin American player to compile 3,000 hits in MLB history and the first Latino to enter the National Baseball Hall of Fame and was Marine Corps veteran. After his father's untimely and tragic death in a 1972 plane crash while taking relief supplies to Nicaragua earthquake victims, Roberto Jr. became his father's voice and the spokesperson for the family. He played professional baseball and later established the RBI Baseball Program, aimed at enhancing interest and participation in sports, with a particular emphasis on disadvantaged children. Robert Jr. also established the Roberto Clemente Foundation, bringing the good will works to the country and world by aiding at-risk youth, disaster relief, and promoting global service leadership. Throughout the last 30 years of the foundation's existence, Roberto Jr. and the team have helped thousands of children and their families.

Silvana Montenegro is the Global Head of Advancing Hispanics & Latinos (DEI) at JPMorgan Chase, where she leads a unified vision and strategy to address the unique needs of the Hispanic and Latino communities, both within the firm and externally. Silvana brings a wealth of experience from her leadership roles in the U.S. and Latin America, including a proven reputation for empowering leadership teams and individuals to reach their full potential. Of her 26 years with the firm, she spent 17 supporting the Latin America business in various capacities, including as the Head of Latin America Talent, Diversity & Inclusion, leading the function from the ground up and laying a strong and sustainable foundation for the region. Silvana has been recognized by Latino Leaders magazine as one of the top 100 Most Influential Latinas in the U.S. and one of the Top 101 Most Influential Latinos, as well as Crain's NY Notable Hispanic Leaders, among others.

Diego Zambrano serves as Manager of Federal Government Affairs to the United States at Philip Morris International and advocates for PMI's top priorities, utilizing his expertise and experience to engage with government bodies. He was previously with the Committee on House Administration under the Office of Diversity and Inclusion. Prior to that, he served as Deputy Director and VP of Programs at the Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute (CHLI).

ALVA also welcomes Philip Morris International (PMI) as a "Patriot" level supporter and partner (the highest of the pre-defined ALVA sponsorship levels). The $40,000 contribution is aimed to enhance ALVA's efforts and programs. Their generous support will allow ALVA to further strengthen its organization and its efforts to support Latino Veterans throughout America. To learn more about PMI, visit: https://www.pmi.com/.

ALVA Membership is free to all veterans, active-duty personnel, and their families. We recognize that military service is not an individual exercise, but rather a family endeavor. Visit the website to join and become a member of ALVA today.

About American Latino Veterans Association (ALVA):

The American Latino Veterans Association (ALVA) is a registered 501c3 that exists to help American Latino veterans thrive after their military service, access the benefits they have earned, and enhance recognition of Latino contributions to our nation's defense since before its inception. For more information on ALVA visit https://www.alvavets.org or follow us on our social media channels @alvavets

