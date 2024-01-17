"ALWAYS COCA-COLA" Jingle Composer Pens Acclaimed Sci-fi Novel

Terrance Coffey, the composer of the iconic 1990's "Always Coca-Cola jingle and the author of the Amazon bestselling novel "Valley of the Kings: The 18th Dynasty," is releasing his highly anticipated second novel–the Sci-fi suspense thriller "THE SURFACING," January 17, 2024.
ATLANTA, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Terrance Coffey's new sci-fi suspense thriller, The Surfacing is a chilling alien invasion sci-fi novel with a fresh take on body snatchers and the morality of humankind's stewardship of the planet.
Advance praise for The Surfacing:
"Out-of-this-world science fiction rich with pulse-pounding terror." –Publishers Weekly
"Crafted with masterful skill, the story takes readers on a thrilling journey of strange superpowers, an unwitting hero, and an unthinkable plot twist."–Readers' Favorite
"Nail-biting sci-fi that'll have you questioning if anyone is who they say they are."–Independent Book Review
"An incredible, fast-paced read that will stay in your mind all day long!"–Reedsy Discovery Review
Terrance (Terry) Coffey is a bestselling author, screenwriter, songwriter, and composer with a predilection for science fiction thrillers and Egyptian history. He has written numerous short stories, screenplays, and television pilots, and was the composer of the iconic "Always Coca-Cola music jingle of the 90's. His debut novel "Valley of the Kings: The 18th Dynasty" is a 2017 National Indie Excellence Awards Finalist for Best Historical Fiction and a #1 Amazon Bestseller. Hailing from Chicago, Illinois, Terrance Coffey currently calls Atlanta, Georgia, his home.
THE SURFACING is available for purchase at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Books-A-Million.
https://www.amazon.com//dp/B0CP3GQ4FS
