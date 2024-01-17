"ALWAYS COCA-COLA" Jingle Composer Pens Acclaimed Sci-fi Novel

"Out-of-this-world science fiction rich with pulse-pounding terror." Post this

"Out-of-this-world science fiction rich with pulse-pounding terror." –Publishers Weekly

"Crafted with masterful skill, the story takes readers on a thrilling journey of strange superpowers, an unwitting hero, and an unthinkable plot twist."–Readers' Favorite

"Nail-biting sci-fi that'll have you questioning if anyone is who they say they are."–Independent Book Review

"An incredible, fast-paced read that will stay in your mind all day long!"–Reedsy Discovery Review

Terrance (Terry) Coffey is a bestselling author, screenwriter, songwriter, and composer with a predilection for science fiction thrillers and Egyptian history. He has written numerous short stories, screenplays, and television pilots, and was the composer of the iconic "Always Coca-Cola music jingle of the 90's. His debut novel "Valley of the Kings: The 18th Dynasty" is a 2017 National Indie Excellence Awards Finalist for Best Historical Fiction and a #1 Amazon Bestseller. Hailing from Chicago, Illinois, Terrance Coffey currently calls Atlanta, Georgia, his home.

For additional information contact:

[email protected]

Twitter/X: @terry_coffey

THE SURFACING is available for purchase at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Books-A-Million.

https://www.amazon.com//dp/B0CP3GQ4FS

Media Contact

Tedar Helm, Helm House, 1 (718)613-9854, tedarhelm@gmail.com

Twitter

SOURCE Terrance Coffey