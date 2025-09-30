Always On VPN Dynamic Profile Configurator (DPC) Launches Commercial Support Services

With DPC commercial support, organizations gain faster resolutions, priority access to expertise, and the ability to shape product development to meet their operational needs. Post this

A UK National Health Service (NHS) Trust, an early customer of the support program, praised the impact of DPC and commercial support on its remote access strategy:

"We have recently transitioned from SSL VPN to AOVPN and took the opportunity to use DPC to manage our configuration and deployment," an infrastructure engineer at the NHS Trust said. "DPC really simplifies and streamlines the implementation and management of the AOVPN tunnels. We are now running DPC and AOVPN on around 4000 endpoints with around 2000 concurrent connections each day. Feedback from users is very positive, and DPC simplifies ongoing management."

The addition of commercial support ensures customers benefit from faster response times, proactive troubleshooting, and expert guidance tailored to their environments.

"DPC was created to remove the complexity of configuring Always On VPN for end users and administrators alike," said Leo D'Arcy, creator and lead developer of Always On VPN DPC. "Commercial support extends that mission by giving organizations peace of mind that their environments benefit from specialized expertise and rapid problem resolution."

"Organizations are increasingly seeking secure, scalable, and cost-effective remote access solutions," said Richard Hicks, Founder and Principal Consultant at Richard M. Hicks Consulting, Inc. "By combining Leo's development expertise with my domain knowledge in Always On VPN, we ensure customers achieve both technical precision and operational success."

The introduction of DPC commercial support underscores a commitment to helping organizations simplify remote access, protect operations, and maximize the benefits of their Always On VPN deployments.

About Always On VPN DPC

Always On VPN Dynamic Profile Configurator (DPC) is an open-source solution that streamlines the deployment and management of Microsoft Always On VPN client connections. DPC handles configuration automatically, minimizes configuration overhead, and provides organizations with a scalable, consistent, and efficient method for managing secure remote access using Active Directory Group Policy or Microsoft Intune.

