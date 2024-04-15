Always reliable and stable: Strong noax industrial panel PCs & logistics terminals at bosch Tiernahrung (pet food)

noax logistics terminals are in brutal use with us - the forklifts drive around in the halls and outside: at -4°F to + 104 °F and high humidity, in the rain, whether it's stormy or snowing. Post this

Hygienic design for feed production

Over 900 employees in Blaufelden-Wiesenbach (Germany) produce top-quality dry food and snacks on state-of-the-art production and packaging systems. In order to meet the high quality standards and hygiene regulations for food production, the noax touch panel PCs are certified with 2x 360° IP69K all-round protection including hygienic design in accordance with HACCP guidelines. They also withstand daily cleaning with water, acids or alkalis. The large, bright display is also easy to handle and operate and completely unfazed, even with rough handling. "The devices are just right for this area of application ...", says the medium-sized company.

Smart logistics terminals in brutal use

Ideally, the manufacturer also offers specialised panel PCs for the logistics sector - which are not afraid of wind and weather: "noax logistics terminals are in brutal use with us - the forklifts drive around in the halls and outside: at -4°F to + 104 °F and high humidity, in the rain, whether it's stormy or snowing." The employees not only appreciate the robustness and user-friendly operability with a wide variety of gloves, but also the stable WLAN connection of the touch panel computers.

Quality creates trust

Both in production and in the logistics sector, the industrial panel PCs work reliably and to the fullest satisfaction. With their reliability, stability and simple operation, the touch computers make a vital contribution to process optimisation. This makes the robust industrial hardware made in Germany the most favorable solution in the long term

You can now find out more about the operating conditions and added value of the industrial panel computers from Ebersberg in the new user report, also available on video.

Media Contact

Bobbie S. Burnam, noax Technologies AG, 704 992 1606, [email protected], https://industrial-panel-computer.com/

SOURCE noax Technologies AG