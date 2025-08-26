Alyvate Hospitality Appointed as Asset Manager by Bay Street Hospitality VCC

"Bay Street brings the capital discipline. Alyvate brings the operational muscle. We're proud to activate this vision on the ground." — Tommy Lai, CEO of Alyvate Hospitality Post this

Elevating Hospitality Investment Through Operational Precision

Bay Street Hospitality VCC applies a proprietary quantamental framework to source, score, and select investments across private and public hotel markets.

Backed by institutional capital, the fund operates a Variable Capital Company (VCC) structure out of Singapore and targets joint ventures with leading operators and developers across the Americas, Europe, ASEAN, APAC ex-ASEAN, and the Middle East.

Through its proprietary tools—including the Bay Street Terminal, Bay Score™, and Adjusted Hospitality Alpha (AHA)™—Bay Street delivers structured exposure to hospitality assets with consistent, risk-adjusted returns and disciplined asset underwriting.

Alyvate: Precision Execution for Institutional Hospitality Investors

Headquartered in Singapore, Alyvate Hospitality is a vertically integrated asset management and operations firm, formed in joint venture with Dossen Group, China's 5th largest hotel group with over 3,800 hotels.

Alyvate combines data-led investment analysis, design foresight, and operational execution to unlock value for institutional and family office investors across the region.

Our service offering includes:

Hotel brand development & technical services

Pre-opening planning and SOP design

Strategic repositioning and turnaround execution

Asset-level performance optimization and reporting

Institutional-grade owner representation and oversight

At its core, Alyvate is a performance partner—engineered to convert operational complexity into investor clarity.

A Synergistic Partnership

This appointment is more than an operational mandate—it is the start of a long-term, institutional partnership.

Bay Street brings global capital, data infrastructure, and macro-driven strategy.

Alyvate brings regional expertise, precision execution, and operational depth.

Together, they will:

Rebrand and reposition assets for pricing power and market relevance

Enhance NOI through productivity initiatives and smart capital allocation

Track performance with rigorous KPI dashboards and scenario forecasting

Deliver consistent, risk-adjusted returns aligned with institutional mandates

"This collaboration is a testament to our shared belief that hospitality, when managed with precision and foresight, can outperform across cycles," said Tommy Lai, CEO of Alyvate Hospitality. "Bay Street brings the capital discipline. Alyvate brings the operational muscle. We're proud to activate this vision on the ground."

About Bay Street Hospitality VCC

Bay Street Hospitality is a global investment platform applying a quantamental framework to systematically evaluate private and public hospitality opportunities side-by-side.

Structured as a Variable Capital Company (VCC), the fund empowers institutional allocators to deploy capital with clarity, consistency, and compounding potential across global hospitality markets.

About Alyvate Hospitality

Alyvate Hospitality is an institutional-grade hotel asset manager and operations platform based in Singapore. Formed in partnership with Dossen Group, Alyvate delivers strategic hospitality solutions across development, turnaround, and optimization for investors across Southeast Asia and beyond.

