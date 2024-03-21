AM Best Reaffirms "A" (Excellent) Rating for Amerisure Companies

"This distinction reflects our unwavering commitment to growing and strengthening our balance sheet as well as our dedication to providing the highest level of service to our agency customers and policyholders," said Chris Spaude, Amerisure's Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Post this

"We are honored to have our 'A' excellent rating and stable outlook reaffirmed by the trusted AM Best agency," said Chris Spaude, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer at Amerisure Insurance. "This distinction reflects our unwavering commitment to growing and strengthening our balance sheet as well as our dedication to providing the highest level of service to our agency customers and policyholders."

The AM Best rating service assesses creditworthiness and reports on more than 16,000 insurance companies worldwide each year, according to the company. Visit AM Best for more details and current rating structures.

About AM Best

Founded in 1899, AM Best is the world's first credit rating agency. It began with the founder working out of a one-room office in New York City, and grew to become what is now the largest credit rating agency in the world specializing in the insurance industry. AM Best's Credit Rating is a forward-looking, independent, and objective opinion regarding an insurer's, issuer's, or financial obligation's relative creditworthiness.

About Amerisure Insurance

Amerisure is a leading provider of commercial property and casualty insurance solutions for U.S.-based construction, manufacturing and healthcare businesses. Licensed in all fifty states and available through an exclusive network of elite independent agents, the company upholds an "A" (Excellent) financial strength rating, industry-leading service scores, and multiple awards for innovation. Amerisure has been in business for more than 100 years and is consistently named among the best places to work in the industry and throughout the nation. To learn more, visit amerisure.com.

