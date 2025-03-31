AM Best Reaffirms "A" (Excellent) Rating for Amerisure Insurance

This recognition reflects our continued focus on financial strength and disciplined growth, as well as our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service to our agency partners and policyholders. — Chris Spaude, Amerisure CFO and Treasurer Post this

"We are pleased that AM Best has reaffirmed our A (Excellent) rating and stable outlook as an organization," said Chris Spaude, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer at Amerisure. "This recognition reflects our continued focus on financial strength and disciplined growth, as well as our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service to our agency partners and policyholders."

Each year, AM Best evaluates more than 16,000 insurance companies worldwide, assessing creditworthiness and financial stability. For more details and current rating structures, visit ambest.com.

About AM Best:

Founded in 1899, AM Best is the world's first credit rating agency and the largest specializing in the insurance industry. What began as a one-room office in New York City has grown into a globally recognized authority on insurer creditworthiness. AM Best's credit ratings provide forward-looking, independent, and objective assessments of insurers, issuers, and financial obligations.

About Amerisure Insurance:

Amerisure is a leading provider of commercial property and casualty insurance solutions for U.S.-based construction, manufacturing and healthcare businesses. Licensed in all fifty states and available through an exclusive network of elite independent agents, the company upholds an "A" (Excellent) financial strength rating, industry-leading service scores, and multiple awards for innovation. Amerisure has been in business for more than 100 years and is consistently named among the best places to work in the industry and throughout the nation. To learn more, visit amerisure.com.

