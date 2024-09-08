AM Press Announces Launch of "Serious Machines" by Amir Husain

New book by globally renowned serial entrepreneur chronicles the history of computers that shaped the modern world

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AM Press is thrilled to announce the publication of "Serious Machines" by renowned technologist, entrepreneur, and author Amir Husain. This captivating new book, available September 8, 2024, offers readers an in-depth exploration of the history and evolution of workstation computers, from their early origins to their profound impact on modern computing.

In "Serious Machines," Husain takes readers on a fascinating journey through the development of powerful computational tools that revolutionized fields like engineering, science, and entertainment. The book covers key milestones in workstation history, including:

The transition from mainframes to individual workstations

Pioneering companies like Sun Microsystems, Silicon Graphics, and Apollo

The rise of Unix and specialized software for workstations

How workstations enabled breakthroughs in areas like 3D animation and scientific modeling

Husain shared his passion for the subject and said, "Studying the historical context in which these computers appeared and the amazing engineering that made them possible has been an incredible learning experience for me. These beautiful, yet powerful machines were the foundation of so much innovation. I'm excited to bring their stories to readers and fans of vintage and retro computing."

Bob Stearns, Cofounder and Managing Director of Sternhill Associates and former Chief Technology Officer of Compaq Computer, praises the book, stating, "Few books have captured the complexity and excitement of the last forty-some-odd years of advances in IT technology as effectively as 'Serious Machines.' The author, a highly successful scientist, entrepreneur, and writer, traces in a highly accessible narrative, the evolution of the workstation… Perhaps most exciting of all is a fascinating look into the future… including quantum, optical, and neuromorphic computing, as well as other exciting possibilities actively being studied and developed."

Husain's unique perspective comes not only from his extensive experience in the tech industry but also from his deep knowledge of classic computers and workstations. Drawing on his private collection of several hundred vintage computers and personal relationships with many key figures who influenced computing history, Husain provides engaging insights into the machines that shaped our digital world.

Serious Machines, filled with dozens of beautiful, full-color images and photographs from Husain's vintage computer collection, is an essential read for technology enthusiasts, computer science students, and anyone interested in the hidden history behind the tools that built our modern digital world. The book is available for purchase on Amazon, to all leading booksellers through Ingram distribution, as an audiobook on Audible, and in e-book form on Kindle.

For fans of classic workstations, custom art from Serious Machines depicting Unix workstations is available in the form of posters, mouse pads, mugs, and other memorabilia via Amazon.

A book tour for Serious Machines will be announced soon.

About AM Press:

Based in Austin, Texas, AM Press is dedicated to publishing insightful books on science, technology, and global security, guided by a vision of bringing forth "Ideas that Shape Tomorrow." AM Press specializes in works that contribute significantly to their fields and inspire readers to think critically about the opportunities presented by the future. Rooted in Austin's innovative spirit, AM Press reflects a unique perspective in the publishing industry, focusing on creating a catalog that bridges the gap between thought-leading authors and a diverse, global readership.

About the Author:

Amir Husain is a serial entrepreneur, technologist, and author based in Austin, Texas. He has been named Austin's Top Technology Entrepreneur of the Year and received the Austin Under 40 Technology and Science Award. Amir serves on the Board of Advisors for The University of Texas at Austin Department of Computer Science and is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. He previously served on the NATO Maritime Unmanned Systems Innovation Advisory Board.

Amir founded and served as the CEO of SparkCognition from its inception in 2013 until early 2024, leading the company to a unicorn valuation and widespread recognition. He also founded SkyGrid, a Boeing and SparkCognition joint venture. Currently, he is the Founder and Chairman of Argon Mechatronics and SpecFive, as well as the Chairman of WorldQuant Foundry, a venture incubation platform. Amir has been awarded over 30 patents and his work has been featured in world-leading outlets such as Foreign Policy, Forbes, BBC, and Fox Business News. He is the author of the best-selling books "The Sentient Machine: The Coming Age of Artificial Intelligence" and "Generative AI for Leaders" and a co-author of "Hyperwar: Conflict and Competition in the AI Century."

Media Contact

Media, AM Press Publications, 1 (512)773-8644, [email protected], https://ampress.co/

SOURCE AM Press Publications