AM Public Relations Named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces List

"We've curated a talented team that knows how to show up every day for each other, for clients, and for themselves." Post this

"AM Public Relations operates on a simple management belief: when you invest in growing your people first, exceptional client work naturally follows," says Ashley Moore. "This encourages employees to take radical ownership of their work and offers flexibility that supports mental health and other facets of an employee's life. We've curated a talented team that knows how to show up every day for each other, for clients, and for themselves."

An all-women agency, AM Public Relations is built on trust, flexibility, and empathy, empowering employees to work when and where they do their best. By creating an environment where people feel supported, trusted, and excited about the work, the agency has built a team that thrives in a high-pressure, complex industry, untangling challenging client narratives and delivering tailored strategies that amplify voice and build lasting credibility. Employees are encouraged to bring their full personalities to work, creating a culture of creativity, camaraderie, and celebration that drives exceptional client results.

A core philosophy of AM Public Relations is trust over surveillance, rejecting the traditional "always on" mentality. Employees have flexible start times and unlimited PTO, allowing them to structure their workdays according to how they best perform. The result is an empathetic culture that encourages stronger ownership, better work quality, and a healthier relationship with a demanding industry. In an anonymous HR survey conducted by livingHR, AM PR walked away with an impressive eNPS (Net Promoter) score of 91%. Employees regularly report feeling heard and appreciated, with full trust in leadership.

"This year's Best Workplaces list goes beyond great company culture–it highlights companies making meaningful and sustained investment in their employees," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Even in a labor market that favors employers, these companies understand that an intentional and authentic commitment to their teams drives stronger employee retention, engagement, and ultimately, a stronger business overall."

To view the full list of winners, visit inc.com.

About AM Public Relations

AM Public Relations is an award-winning, women-owned PR agency specializing in healthcare and technology. Founded in 2017 by CEO Ashley Moore, AM PR partners with a select roster of disruptors and industry leaders to build credibility, drive market momentum, and establish thought leadership in complex, regulated industries. The agency has secured coverage in TIME, The Wall Street Journal, WIRED, Forbes, Modern Healthcare, Axios, NPR, and Fast Company, and has been recognized by PR News as a top women-owned agency, and a Hermes and MarCom Gold Award winner for media relations. Learn more at ampublicrelations.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Media Contact

Madeleine Bumstead, AM Public Relations, 1 5856159142, [email protected], https://ampublicrelations.com/

SOURCE AM Public Relations