Designed to help colleges combat the surge in fraudulent student applications and financial aid scams, S.A.F.E. utilizes multi-layered, customizable fraud detection powered by advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning. The platform verifies applicant identities and cross-checks data in real time, flagging anomalies before they impact campus systems. All student application and financial data is handled with the highest security standards – including end-to-end encryption (both in transit and at rest) and revolving encryption keys – ensuring sensitive information remains protected at every step of the process.

Key S.A.F.E. features relevant to MCCCD's needs include:

Multi-level AI-driven Fraud Detection: Customizable algorithms and machine learning models that add additional layers of detection to catch fraudulent applications across admissions, enrollment, and financial aid processes.

Detection: Customizable algorithms and machine learning models that add additional layers of detection to catch fraudulent applications across admissions, enrollment, and financial aid processes. Robust Identity Verification: Comprehensive checks to ensure each applicant is authentic, helping confirm that students are who they claim to be before enrollment and disbursement of funds.

Secure Data Handling: Encryption safeguards (with regularly revolving keys) protect all data within S.A.F.E., ensuring student information and institutional records remain confidential and tamper-proof.

Systems Integration Capability: Integrates with MCCCD's existing systems – including Oracle PeopleSoft Campus Solutions (student information system), Instructure Canvas (learning management system), and CRM platforms – for a unified workflow without disrupting current campus technology.

Real-Time Alerts & Automated Flagging: Immediate notification of suspicious activity, with automated flags for potentially fraudulent applications so staff can intervene quickly.

Advanced Reporting & Analytics: Detailed dashboards and reports that provide insights into fraud trends and risk patterns, empowering administrators to make data-driven decisions and demonstrate compliance efforts.

This comprehensive feature set directly aligns with MCCCD's requirements. In fact, the district recently issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for a new Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system that mandates integration with S.A.F.E.. By stipulating that any new CRM must work seamlessly with the S.A.F.E. platform, MCCCD has effectively reinforced S.A.F.E.'s status as a sole-source solution in the fraud prevention space for higher ed. This integration requirement guarantees that MCCCD's future student services infrastructure will continue to leverage S.A.F.E.'s protection, further solidifying its role as the centerpiece of the district's anti-fraud strategy.

For A.M. Simpkins and Associates, the MCCCD partnership marks a significant milestone and validation of its mission. As rising fraud threats target college admissions and financial aid systems nationwide, more institutions are actively seeking robust defenses to safeguard their operations. MCCCD's embrace of S.A.F.E. not only showcases AMSA's leadership in innovative fraud prevention, but also serves as a model for the broader higher education sector. By deploying S.A.F.E. at scale, MCCCD is setting a precedent for how colleges and universities can proactively protect their student communities and financial resources from evolving fraud schemes.

About A.M. Simpkins and Associates (AMSA)

A.M. Simpkins and Associates is a leading provider of innovative software solutions for higher education institutions, specializing in fraud prevention, data integration, and secure system automation. The company's flagship S.A.F.E. platform helps colleges and universities verify applicant data in real time, combat fraudulent applications, and protect institutional assets. With a commitment to cutting-edge technology and industry expertise, AMSA empowers campuses to maintain integrity and trust in their admissions and financial processes.

About Maricopa County Community College District (MCCCD)

The Maricopa County Community College District is one of the largest community college systems in the United States, serving nearly 140,000 students annually across ten colleges and multiple satellite locations in the greater Phoenix, Arizona area. MCCCD offers hundreds of degree and certificate programs and is dedicated to enriching the community through education, workforce development, and innovation. The district continuously invests in solutions that enhance student success and safeguard the integrity of its academic and administrative operations.

