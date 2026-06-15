AM Solution Gains Global Attention with Simultaneous Commercialization of Golf Ball Ionomers, Automotive TPEE, and Physically Foamed TPU Materials

AM Solution, a Korean specialty elastomer compounding company, is gaining global attention after successfully commercializing proprietary technologies across three advanced material sectors: golf ball ionomers, automotive TPEE, and physically foamed midsole TPU. Building on its proven expertise in specialty elastomer compounding, the company is expanding its presence in global markets by delivering customized, high-performance material solutions for the sports, automotive, and footwear industries.

SEOUL, South Korea, June 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Korean Specialty Elastomer Compounding Company AM Solution Gains Global Attention with Simultaneous Commercialization in Three Advanced Material Sectors:

Golf Ball Ionomers, Automotive TPEE, and Midsole TPU.

AM Solution (Hwaseong, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea; CEO: Dr. Hwang), a Korean specialty elastomer compounding company, is gaining recognition in the global materials market after successfully developing and commercializing proprietary technologies across three advanced material sectors: ionomers for golf balls, thermoplastic polyester elastomers (TPEE) for automotive applications, and physically foamed thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) for footwear midsoles.

Beginning with the supply of a domestic alternative to a golf ball material market that had long been dominated by the world's leading chemical company, AM Solution has expanded its business into automotive and footwear materials aligned with the electric vehicle transition and sustainability trends. Through these achievements, the company has established itself as a specialist in specialty elastomer compounding.

Three Core Competencies of AM Solution

I-Flex™ Golf Ball Ionomers — Customer Qualification completed with more than ten global brands

Automotive TPEE — Localization development completed and validated in the market

Physically Foamed Midsole TPU — Commercialized and validated in the market

Business Area 1

I-Flex™ Golf Ball Ionomers

The history of AM Solution's ionomer brand, I-Flex™, began in 2007 when its founder, Dr. Jintaek Hwang, participated in the first ionomer development project in Korea. Building upon this foundation, AM Solution completed its proprietary ionomer polymerization technology in 2014 and successfully applied it to golf balls for the first time, validating its technical capabilities.

Since its full-scale commercialization in 2014, the company has obtained official Customer Qualification approvals from more than ten global golf ball brands. Today, I-Flex™ is increasingly recognized among top-tier global golf ball manufacturers as a premium ionomer material.

I-Flex™ is an ionomer resin produced by neutralizing an ethylene-acrylic acid (EAA) copolymer with metal ions such as Li⁺, Na⁺, Mg²⁺, and Zn²⁺. The product portfolio covers a full lineup applicable to all golf ball cover and mantle layers. In particular, AM Solution possesses a number of proprietary material grades that do not exist in competing portfolios, drawing significant attention in the global market for use in multi-layer premium golf balls.

Business Area 2

Automotive TPEE

High-Performance Elastomers for the EV TransitionAM Solution has successfully completed the localization development of Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE), a material widely used in automotive components, and has already achieved market validation.

TPEE is a high-value-added material known for its excellent heat resistance, chemical resistance, and mechanical strength. It is broadly used in automotive applications including air intake ducts, airbag covers, boots, sensor housings, and various electronic, interior, and exterior components.

As the automotive materials market rapidly evolves with the acceleration of electric vehicle (EV) adoption, AM Solution's automotive-grade TPEE offers a stable domestic alternative to previously import-dependent supply chains. Leveraging its proprietary compounding technology, the company can customize material properties to meet specific customer requirements, providing a significant competitive advantage.

Business Area 3

Physically Foamed Midsole TPU

A New Standard for Sustainable High-Performance Footwear MaterialsAM Solution has successfully developed and commercialized Expanded TPU (eTPU) for footwear midsoles, a critical component in running and athletic shoes.

Compared to conventional chemically foamed EVA midsoles, physically foamed TPU offers superior energy return, durability, and lightweight performance. In addition, its recyclability has positioned it as a key next-generation sustainable material adopted by leading global sports brands.

Through its proprietary compounding technology, AM Solution can tailor hardness, rebound resilience, and density to customer specifications. Having completed market validation, the company is now expanding commercial supply. As global sports brands accelerate their transition toward sustainable materials, AM Solution's eTPU is gaining attention as a competitive domestic alternative in this rapidly growing market.

One Core Expertise, Three Markets:

Specialty Elastomer Compounding

The foundation behind AM Solution's success across three distinct markets lies in its core expertise in specialty elastomer compounding.

Ionomers, TPEE, and TPU all rely on the precise compounding of base polymers with specialized additives to achieve targeted performance characteristics. AM Solution applies its proprietary grafting technology platform across all three sectors, enabling the development of customized material solutions for diverse applications.

The company integrates its headquarters, manufacturing facility, and R&D center at a single site in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi-do, allowing rapid decision-making and efficient customer support from material development through mass production. Through customer-specific formulation development services, AM Solution provides a level of flexibility and partnership that large global chemical companies often cannot offer.

About AM Solution

AM Solution is a specialty elastomer compounding company that develops and manufactures golf ball ionomers (I-Flex™), automotive-grade TPEE, and physically foamed TPU for footwear midsoles, supplying advanced materials to global markets.

Headquarters / Manufacturing / R&D Center

34-25 Soltaesangdu-gil, Hyangnam-eup, Hwaseong-si, Gyeonggi-do 18608, Republic of Korea

Global Sales Contact

Ms. Jiyu Hwang, Global Sales Manager

Email

[email protected]

Media Contact

Jiyu Hwang, AM Solution Co., Ltd., 82 +82-10-8332-1057, [email protected], http://amsolution.kr

SOURCE AM Solution Co., Ltd.