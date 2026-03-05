AM Solution Highlights Golf Ball-Dedicated Ionomer Platform Proven by Global Manufacturers

"Golf balls require golf-specific materials, and that belief is embedded in every aspect of our ionomer design." Post this

Developed on the foundation of more than 30 years of polymer and ionomer modification expertise led by founder Dr. Jin-Taek Hwang, the platform reflects AM Solution's deep understanding of both golf ball construction and the material–performance relationship required to achieve consistent, repeatable ball performance.

Ionomer Engineered Specifically for Golf Ball Performance

Golf ball performance depends on a precise balance of coefficient of restitution (COR), spin control, impact durability, and feel—all of which are strongly influenced by the mechanical behavior of ionomer layers used in the cover and intermediate constructions.

Rather than adapting off-the-shelf ionomers originally designed for broad applications, AM Solution directly embeds golf ball performance requirements into ionomer design, enabling precise control over:

Rebound resilience, supporting optimized energy transfer and ball speed





Impact and cut resistance, maintaining surface integrity under repeated high-speed strikes





Controlled hardness and elasticity, allowing fine tuning of spin and feel





Stable processing behavior, ensuring dimensional and cosmetic consistency during molding

This application-driven approach allows manufacturers to achieve consistent ball-to-ball performance across different product tiers and production volumes.

"Our philosophy is straightforward: golf balls require golf-specific materials," said Dr. Jin-Taek Hwang, Founder and Chief Technology Officer of AM Solution. "By designing ionomers specifically for golf ball performance—rather than repurposing general materials—we can deliver optimization that the existing market was not originally built to provide."

Material Design Optimized for Customer-Specific Golf Ball Molds

A key differentiator of AM Solution's ionomer platform is its ability to custom-design materials optimized for each customer's mold geometry and processing conditions.

Working closely with golf ball manufacturers, AM Solution aligns ionomer behavior with:

Cover thickness and dimple geometry





Mold cavity balance and gate configuration





Injection or compression molding parameters





Target COR, spin profile, and surface durability requirements

By tuning melt flow, elastic response, and molding stability to match real production tooling, AM Solution enables uniform layer thickness, stable molding, and consistent quality, even in high-cavity, mass-production environments.

"Golf ball manufacturing is extremely sensitive to small variations in material behavior," Dr. Hwang added. "Our role is to design the ionomer so that it performs reliably within each customer's actual mold and process window, reducing trial time and improving production yield."

Proven in Global Production and Market Applications

AM Solution's golf ball ionomers are currently supplied to multiple global golf ball manufacturers and brands, where they are used in commercial production and evaluated against stringent quality and performance standards.

The materials have been proven in real manufacturing environments, demonstrating stable processability, consistent mechanical performance, and reliable durability across high-volume production. Within the industry, AM Solution's platform is increasingly recognized for its application-driven design philosophy and dependable on-course performance, rather than generic material specifications.

"Our ionomer materials have been tested not only in laboratories, but on real production lines and in real play," said Dr. Hwang. "Continued adoption by global manufacturers is the strongest validation of our approach."

Supporting Performance Consistency and Sustainable Manufacturing

Because AM Solution's golf ball ionomers retain their thermoplastic nature, they support:

Improved recyclability of production scrap





Reduced processing energy through efficient melt processing





Simplified manufacturing workflows compared to more complex or chemically modified systems

These benefits align with the golf industry's increasing focus on process efficiency, waste reduction, and responsible material use, without compromising performance.

"Golf ball brands are under constant pressure to deliver tighter performance tolerances while maintaining efficient production,"

Head of Global Business Development at AM Solution.

"Our golf-specific ionomer platform helps manufacturers achieve both—by starting with a material designed specifically for the application."

A Dedicated Materials Partner for the Golf Ball Industry

As golf ball designs continue to evolve toward multi-layer constructions and narrower performance windows, AM Solution is positioning itself as a specialized materials partner dedicated exclusively to golf ball applications.

"Our commitment goes beyond supplying ionomer,"

"We work alongside golf ball manufacturers to translate performance targets into material design. This platform represents our long-term vision for advancing golf ball materials through focused, application-specific innovation."

About AM Solution

AM Solution is a specialized materials company advancing industrial innovation through high-performance elastomer polymer compounding technology. Founded by Dr. Jin-Taek Hwang—one of Korea's leading experts in polymer modification—the company provides integrated solutions spanning polymer design, process technology, and sustainable material engineering. AM Solution leads advancements in automotive materials, Ionomers, and next-generation elastomer composites for global markets.

Media Contact

Jiyu Hwang, AMSolution Co., Ltd., 82 -10-8332-1057, [email protected], http://amsolution.kr

SOURCE AMSolution Co., Ltd.