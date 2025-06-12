AMA Named #1 Overall in Campaign's Best Places to Work 2025

Dynamic audio adtech leader tops Campaign UK's overall and boutique agency rankings

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AMA, the global leader in dynamic creative and personalisation for digital audio advertising, has been named the #1 Best Place to Work in 2025 by Campaign UK. In addition to claiming the top spot overall, AMA also led the rankings in the boutique agency category.

This achievement marks a steady rise for AMA over the past three years – from #76 in 2023, to #3 in 2024, and now #1 in 2025.

"We've been working hard on creating a culture and environment that encourages and supports people to do their best. To rise through the ranks and be named the top workplace in the UK is a direct reflection of the culture we've built together," said Kitty Day, Global People Director of AMA.

The annual ranking, produced by Campaign in partnership with Workforce Research Group and Connor Broadley, recognises companies that prioritise workplace culture and employee experience. Winners are selected based on both company submissions and anonymous employee feedback.

AMA's people-first philosophy is woven in every aspect of its culture – from inclusive hiring practices and gender-neutral job descriptions to DE&I education through its Project Dynamic programme. The company also prioritises professional development through quarterly reviews and a personalised training menu, while also fostering meaningful team connection through give-back days and retreats to destinations such as New York, the Cotswolds and Portugal. Quarterly wellbeing events focused on mind, body and soul, further reinforce AMA's commitment to building a supportive and intentional workplace.

About AMA

AMA is the leader in Dynamic Creative for audio. We deliver customized, data-driven, dynamic ads on the world's largest audio platforms.

By using any combination of contextual and audience-level data we can dynamically serve the most relevant and actionable ad to each listener. With over 10 billion ad impressions served to date, our platform automates the delivery of 'platform-intelligent' ads across all audio formats including streaming, podcast, and broadcast radio.

Founded in 2015 with offices in New York and London, we have delivered personalized ads across the globe for leading brands such as Google, Walmart, Target, Uber, Amazon, McDonald's, American Express and Meta.

