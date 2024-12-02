AMABIE™ Launches Sparkling Tonic Inspired by Japanese Legend and Powered by Postbiotic IMMUSE®

"It's exciting to be part of such an innovative story, charged with passion and tradition," said Karen Todd, RD, CSCS, EP-C, CISSN, and Vice President of Global Brand Marketing, Kyowa Hakko USA, Inc. Post this

The perfect blend of AMABIE™ Sparkling Immunity Tonic flavors honors Serenity (Sakura Cherry Blossom & Strawberry), Energy (Yuzu Honey), and Focus (Ume Plum & Sencha Green Tea). Each tonic is created for different occasions, such as relaxation, energy to keep the drive throughout the day, and concentration and cognitive performance while providing a gentle, sustained boost.

"At AMABIE™, we are committed to wellness without compromise, incorporating the full recommended dose of IMMUSE® in our sparkling immunity tonic," said Joe Bradely, CEO, Step Change Innovations. "Backed by extensive research, with over 30 scientific studies, including 15 human clinical trials, IMMUSE® is a proven, safe way to support immune health."

IMMUSE® and AMABIE™ promise to support health to enjoy an active life and pass along vitality. This new innovative beverage is now available at select retailers and online, bringing the promise of wellness and abundance to individuals seeking to enhance their immune support routine.

About AMABIE™

AMABIE™ is committed to blending traditional Japanese wisdom with modern scientific advancements to create wellness products that support a thriving lifestyle. With a focus on quality and efficacy, AMABIE™ brings unique and effective health solutions to consumers around the world. Consumers can purchase AMABIE™ at http://www.drinkamabie.com and engage with us on Instagram @drinkamabie.

About IMMUSE®:

IMMUSE® is a postbiotic that delivers a new, breakthrough approach to broad range immune support*. As a clinically researched immune activator* supported by 30 published studies, including 15 human trials, IMMUSE® proactively supports the immune system through a novel method of action that activates pDC (plasmacytoid dendritic cells)*. The pDC, a rare type of immune cell, functions as a key leader of the immune system and has been shown to activate pivotal cells such as NK, Killer-T, Helper-T, and B cells, for a more comprehensive approach to immune support*. Its unique mechanism of action, discovered by Kyowa Hakko's parent company Kirin Holdings Co., Ltd., is opening doors for discovering postbiotics concerning immune health.

About Kyowa Hakko USA:

Kyowa Hakko USA is the North & South American office of Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., an international health ingredients manufacturer and world leader in the development, manufacturing, and marketing pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and food & beverage products. Kyowa is the maker of branded ingredients, including IMMUSE® LC-Plasma, Eyemuse™ Lacticaseibacillus paracasei KW3110, Cognizin® Citicoline, Pantesin® Pantethine, Setria® Glutathione, as well as L-Alanyl-L-Glutamine. For more information, visit http://www.kyowa-usa.com.

About Step Change Innovations:

Step Change Innovations (SCI) helps science-backed ingredient companies overcome sales and commercialization challenges with speed. With a unique suite of services–including direct sales programs, regulatory guidance, and private label brands, SCI delivers creative solutions to accelerate success, close more deals, and simplify the path to market. For more information, visit: https://www.stepchangego.com.

