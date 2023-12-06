Amadeus and CWT partner to bring Cytric Easy to corporate travel programs in the United States

"We are delighted to partner with CWT to bring Cytric Easy to a growing audience in the United States. The pioneering solution lets corporate travel managers keep control of spend, while meeting the needs of business travelers," said Paul de Villiers, SVP Global Business Travel Accounts at Amadeus. Post this

Through Cytric Easy, travel managers can choose to display content - including NDC - from content aggregators or direct suppliers to ensure travelers find the right option respecting their travel policy, every time. CWT was an early adopter of NDC-ready solutions and continues to be an industry leader in this space.

Dale Eastlund, Vice President, Supply Chain Partners at CWT, said: "We are focused on creating a simple, efficient, and personalized business travel experience. Offering our customers greater choice through our myCWT platform remains central to our value proposition, and so we are pleased to partner with Amadeus in bringing Cytric Easy to the United States."

Paul de Villiers, SVP Global Business Travel Accounts at Amadeus said: "We are delighted to partner with CWT to bring Cytric Easy to a growing audience in the United States. The pioneering solution lets corporate travel managers keep control of spend, while meeting the needs of business travelers. Cytric Easy offers access to unrivalled inventory on an easy-to-use online platform, while using a robust policy engine to drive compliance and ensure the best booking decisions. Users can book the best rates in seconds, deliver a seamless online experience, and create a booking process that drives compliance."

