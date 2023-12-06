Amadeus and CWT partner to bring Cytric Easy to corporate travel programs in the United States

CWT is among the first global business travel management companies to offer this innovative solution, embedded in Microsoft 365, in North America
MIAMI, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amadeus will significantly grow its presence in the United States corporate travel management market, by partnering with CWT to launch Cytric Easy to clients. The global business travel management company will be among the first to debut the solution in the North American market, working in close collaboration with the innovative travel technology provider to expand its reach.
Seamlessly embedded in Microsoft 365, Cytric Easy makes the experience of planning and booking business travel more fluid. The ability to book flights or rail trips and share them with colleagues without leaving everyday collaborative applications, such as Microsoft Teams, helps reduce disruption in the workday and increase productivity. With functionalities like "share my transfer" travelers can not only save on costs but also minimize their impact on the environment.
Through Cytric Easy, travel managers can choose to display content - including NDC - from content aggregators or direct suppliers to ensure travelers find the right option respecting their travel policy, every time. CWT was an early adopter of NDC-ready solutions and continues to be an industry leader in this space.
Dale Eastlund, Vice President, Supply Chain Partners at CWT, said: "We are focused on creating a simple, efficient, and personalized business travel experience. Offering our customers greater choice through our myCWT platform remains central to our value proposition, and so we are pleased to partner with Amadeus in bringing Cytric Easy to the United States."
Paul de Villiers, SVP Global Business Travel Accounts at Amadeus said: "We are delighted to partner with CWT to bring Cytric Easy to a growing audience in the United States. The pioneering solution lets corporate travel managers keep control of spend, while meeting the needs of business travelers. Cytric Easy offers access to unrivalled inventory on an easy-to-use online platform, while using a robust policy engine to drive compliance and ensure the best booking decisions. Users can book the best rates in seconds, deliver a seamless online experience, and create a booking process that drives compliance."
