Amadeus Cytric Easy grows business meeting options with hubli integration

Self-serve booking platform will allow corporate travelers to book small meeting venues, group hotel stays and internal office spaces from a single place
MIAMI, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meetings remain a central driver for business travel, with corporate travel managers looking for self-serve solutions to make it faster and easier to book spaces, both inside and outside the office. In response, Amadeus Cytric has announced a new integration with innovative booking platform, hubli, which will allow corporate travelers to plan their entire trip including flights, accommodation, mobility and meeting venues from one convenient access point.
Ciaran Delaney, Chief Executive Officer, hubli, comments: "Corporate travel managers are actively looking for a combined solution to streamline transport and meeting procurement, payment, preferred hotel and payment policies. The integration of hubli with Amadeus Cytric Easy will allow these ambitions to be met in a seamless, simple way."
Research from the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) reveals over 60 percent of business travel is for meetings, yet most corporate travel managers continue to rely on manual servicing. The new integration between hubli and Cytric Easy will allow business travelers to book all elements of a trip in one platform and is a potential game changer for the industry.
Mark Cullen, Chief Commercial Officer, Amadeus Cytric, says: "Booking meetings spaces remains a manual, distinct process for many corporate travel managers. In response to demand from customers, we are working with hubli to integrate this element of business travel into the wider platform, allowing Cytric Easy users to build a complete business travel experience in a single location."
hubli is a self-serve booking platform for meetings, group hotel stays and internal office spaces with in-built policy, sustainability and safety controls, addressing an industry valued at $598.2 billion in 2022, and estimated to reach $2,309.4 billion by 2032. The organization currently collaborates with Amadeus on the Delphi and MeetingBroker solutions, which are used by thousands of hotels each day to manage meetings and group bookings.
