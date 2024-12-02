Amadeus Cytric Easy grows business meeting options with hubli integration

Mark Cullen, Chief Commercial Officer, Amadeus Cytric, "Booking meetings spaces remains a manual process for many corporate travel managers. We are working with hubli to integrate this element, allowing Cytric Easy users to build a complete business travel experience in a single location." Post this

Research from the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) reveals over 60 percent of business travel is for meetings, yet most corporate travel managers continue to rely on manual servicing. The new integration between hubli and Cytric Easy will allow business travelers to book all elements of a trip in one platform and is a potential game changer for the industry.

Mark Cullen, Chief Commercial Officer, Amadeus Cytric, says: "Booking meetings spaces remains a manual, distinct process for many corporate travel managers. In response to demand from customers, we are working with hubli to integrate this element of business travel into the wider platform, allowing Cytric Easy users to build a complete business travel experience in a single location."

hubli is a self-serve booking platform for meetings, group hotel stays and internal office spaces with in-built policy, sustainability and safety controls, addressing an industry valued at $598.2 billion in 2022, and estimated to reach $2,309.4 billion by 2032. The organization currently collaborates with Amadeus on the Delphi and MeetingBroker solutions, which are used by thousands of hotels each day to manage meetings and group bookings.

