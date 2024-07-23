Amadeus drives corporate travel value with Cytric and Emburse Reshop integration

"Emburse and Cytric are two leading travel solutions providers, offering smart and flexible tools for managing travel bookings, policies, and preferences", said Mark Cullen, Chief Commercial Officer, Amadeus Cytric Solutions. Post this

Steve Reynolds, Chief Strategy Officer, Emburse, says: "With corporate travel managers under pressure to drive value, Emburse Reshop helps travelers further optimize their travel dollars by leveraging its cluster technology to identify similar quality, less expensive hotels within a reasonable radius of the original hotel. By empowering travelers to make the right decision, i.e. accepting the lower rate, cost savings are increased beyond what they can already accomplish in core reshop solutions."

The integration, which is also available through Cytric, will allow travel managers to leverage analytics and reporting tools through Emburse Reshop to track and optimize hotel spend and policy compliance. This will offer more visibility and control over travel programs and help identify and implement cost-saving opportunities.

Mark Cullen, Chief Commercial Officer, Amadeus Cytric Solutions, comments: "Business travel is a major expense for many companies and this integration is an opportunity to optimize travel programs and reduce costs. Emburse and Cytric are two leading travel solutions providers, offering smart and flexible tools for managing travel bookings, policies, and preferences. We are delighted to further combine the joint offering."

Cytric allows travelers to book flights, hotels, cars and trains from a single interface, and with Cytric Easy, to access their travel itinerary, documents and notifications on Microsoft Teams. The tool integrates with the calendar, email, and corporate policy of a traveler and provides real-time updates on travel disruptions, delays and alternatives.

The Emburse Reshop and Cytric integration was unveiled during the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) Convention 2024 in Atlanta. It is the next step in a wider partnership between the two travel technology leaders.

