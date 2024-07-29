Amadeus welcomes FCM Travel as new reseller partner of Cytric Easy

With Cytric Easy, FCM Travel will be able to integrate another key solution from Amadeus into its portfolio, offering unique added value to the market and supporting its growth with corporations, says Paul de Villiers, Senior Vice President, Global Business Accounts, Amadeus. Post this

Marcus Eklund, FCM Global Managing Director, says: "At FCM Travel, we work to bring agility to corporate travel programs, driving value and creating simplicity. With a unique approach to building technology, our partnership with Cytric Easy from Amadeus is a great example of this ambition in action. The tool has the potential to be a transformative addition to our portfolio, driving efficiency, collaboration, and cost savings for our customers."

Cytric Easy is a travel management collaboration tool that allows users to search, compare, and book a hotel, flight, or car rental, without ever leaving Microsoft Teams. Cytric Easy gives you the ability to share trip information, including trips from the airport or rail station with Share My Transfer, minimizing the time spent discussing trips with colleagues. The Event Manager feature enables event planners to provide a collaborative, seamless way to allow travelers and non-travelers to participate in an event with real-time information, including sharing participant trip data, trip recommendations, the event agenda, or related documentation and useful links, in one single place.

Paul de Villiers, Senior Vice President, Global Business Accounts, Amadeus, says: "We are delighted to expand the global partnership between Amadeus and Flight Centre Travel Group even further. With Cytric Easy, FCM Travel will be able to integrate another key solution from Amadeus into its portfolio, offering unique added value to the market and supporting its growth with corporations."

Mark Cullen, Chief Commercial Officer, Amadeus Cytric, comments: "Corporate buyers are looking for innovation from technology providers while leveraging existing applications within their corporate IT environment. The partnership today will allow buyers to leverage the combined strengths of Cytric Easy and FCM Travel within their existing productivity platforms, namely Microsoft Teams."

FCM Travel is the flagship large market corporate travel division of Flight Centre Travel Group (ASX:FLT). With a 20-year history, FCM's travel network extends to 95 countries around the globe, with milestone moments achieved in this time including the launch of its proprietary corporate travel technology.

