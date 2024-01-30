Amanda Knox Announced as Keynote Speaker for Bode Technology's 2024 Annual Forensic DNA Conference

"Her perspective will be invaluable, setting the tone as we continue to forge ahead with the important work of ensuring DNA effectively supports the justice system," says Michael Cariola, President & CEO of Bode Technology. Post this

Bode Technology is an expert in forensic DNA testing and forensic investigative genetic genealogy, working with law enforcement, attorneys, and innocence projects to ensure accurate and advanced testing of evidentiary samples.

"When it comes to forensic evidence, assurance of the most robust technologies, including testing performed to the highest standards, is imperative," says Michael Cariola, President & CEO of Bode Technology. "While every case is different, including the quantity and quality of DNA, lives are at stake. Nothing can be left to chance - not for the victim, nor for the accused. When justice hangs in the balance, it is dependent on validated forensic DNA science."

At Bode's 2024 Annual Forensic DNA Conference, participants will delve deeper into the intricacies of forensic DNA through presentations, panel discussions and hands-on workshops with internationally renowned thought leaders and field experts. The 3.5 day event takes place June 25-28, 2024 at the Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead, Atlanta, Georgia. It is an opportunity to gain knowledge and skills to advance understanding and practical use of forensic DNA technologies.

"We are thrilled that Amanda Knox will be joining us at the 2024 Bode Technology Annual Forensic DNA Conference," says Cariola. "Her perspective will be invaluable, setting the tone as we continue to forge ahead with the important work of ensuring DNA effectively supports the justice system."

For information on the 2024 Bode Technology Annual Forensic DNA Conference, visit https://www.bodeconference.com/.

