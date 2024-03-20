Amani Resorts: Pioneering the Future of Hospitality Through Equity Crowdfunding

In a bold move to revolutionize investment opportunities in the hospitality industry, The Amani Resorts is thrilled to announce the launch of its first-ever equity crowdfunding campaign. This initiative is not just an investment proposition but an invitation to be part of a community that believes in sustainable luxury and transformative travel experiences.

MIAMI, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founded on the principles of eco-friendly practices and impeccable guest service, The Amani Resorts is carving a niche for itself in the competitive hospitality market. With the goal to open 15 resorts worldwide by 2030, our mission is to develop sustainable, luxury resorts that respect and celebrate Africa. From the serene hammam to the savanna inspired gardens, the Amani Resorts brings Africa's allure to every corner of the globe, inviting travelers to explore and connect with the continent's spirit. The resorts will offer a sanctuary for those seeking peace and rejuvenation, with each location carefully chosen to ensure harmony with nature while providing the utmost in luxury. As we look to expand our footprint and enhance our offerings, we believe that opening our doors to investor participation is the next step in our evolution.

The crowdfunding campaign, hosted by Public Yield Capital Inc., aims to raise $5,000,000 in an offering of Convertible Notes, offering investors a stake in Amani Resorts' future. Under Regulation CF, this opportunity allows both accredited and non-accredited investors to own a piece of our growing company, democratizing the investment process.

The travel and hospitality industry is rebounding with a renewed focus on sustainable and meaningful experiences. According to Future Market Insights, global cultural tourism demand is expected to surge at 14.4% CAGR over the next ten years, and the cultural tourism market size is set to reach around nearly $23 billion. According to a report published by Intrepid Travel, the future of authentic travel is pegged as the successor to sustainable travel. "Going forward, regenerative travel will focus on travel being social-led instead of product-led". The report notes the trend towards travel that is focused on deeper human connections, as well as considering the environmental and social impact.

With a strong team and thorough planning, the Amani Resorts stands as a testament to the viability of sustainable luxury travel. Funds raised will directly contribute to the launch of our inaugural resort, the Anasa Amani, which is planned for the island of Eleuthera.

Becoming an investor in Amani Resorts is straightforward, the minimum investment is $475, and the maximum is $375,000. Visit our campaign page on https://investamaniresortsbh.com to learn more about the investment terms and how you can contribute. For those who dream of making a positive impact on the world through their investments, this is your chance.

Disclaimer

The information set forth in this press release includes statements, estimates, projections with respect to our anticipated future performance and other forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may", "might", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "future" or "continue", the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations and are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, estimates and projections are based upon various assumptions that we made concerning our anticipated results and industry trends, which may or may not occur. We are not making any representations as to the accuracy of these statements, estimates or projections. Our actual performance may be materially different from the statements, estimates or projections set forth below. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

Investing in Regulation CF offerings involves a high degree of risk. Securities sold through Regulation CF Offerings are typically not publicly traded and, therefore, are less liquid. Additionally, investors will receive restricted stock that is subject to holding period requirements. Companies seeking capital through Regulation CF Offerings tend to be in earlier stages of development and have not yet been fully tested in the public marketplace. Investing in Regulation CF Offerings requires a tolerance for high risk, low liquidity, and a long-term commitment. Investors must be able to afford to lose their entire investment. Such investment products are not FDIC insured, may lose value, and have no bank guarantee.

Media Contact

Henri Ndele, Executive Vice President, The Amani Resorts, Inc., 1 305-901-2160, [email protected]

SOURCE The Amani Resorts, Inc.