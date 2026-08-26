Amara Brings Calm to the Kids Snack Aisle, Expanding Its Superfood Smoothie Melts Line in Target

"At Amara, we started with a real moment in a parent's day. With Calm, it was the transition from playtime to downtime," said Jess Sturzenegger, Founder & CEO of Amara Post this

"Chamomile and lemon balm are herbs traditionally used to promote a sense of calm, and we wanted to bring those ingredients into a snack through Amara's whole-food approach, thoughtfully combining the natural powers of fruits, herbs, and other whole ingredients to support the needs of growing kids," said Sonia Schiess, PhD, Chief Infant Nutritionist at Amara.

Amara's approach is rooted in proprietary food technology developed to preserve the taste, texture, and nutrients of organic, whole-food ingredients. That technology allows the brand to create snacks with simple ingredient lists while maintaining the taste and experience kids expect from their food.

"At Amara, we started with a real moment in a parent's day. With Calm, it was the transition from playtime to downtime. Parents already create small rituals around those moments, and we weren't trying to create a remedy. We wanted to make a whole-food snack that could fit naturally into those routines, using fruit and traditional herbs in a familiar format kids already know and enjoy," said Jessica Sturzenegger, Founder & CEO of Amara. "For me, that familiarity matters, especially with little ones, and it allowed us to stay true to the guardrails we've had from the beginning: organic ingredients, no added sugar, and no shortcuts."

The launch of Calm builds on the momentum Amara has established since introducing Superfood Smoothie Melts earlier this year. The original lineup — Protein, Brain and Immunity — quickly became top sellers, and the brand has continued to expand its retail footprint with major retailers including Whole Foods Market, Costco, Sam's Club, Walmart, Sprouts, and Publix.

Calm Superfood Smoothie Melts (SRP $5.99) will be available exclusively at Target stores nationwide and on Target.com beginning August 30.

About Amara

Amara (amaraorganicfoods.com) is a fast-growing organic kids' food brand on a mission to make it easier for families to eat better. Amara is redefining better-for-you snacking with whole-food ingredients, no added sugar, and delicious snacks kids love to eat. Powered by proprietary food science, Amara creates innovative, certified organic foods that make nutritious choices easier for modern families—because what kids eat today can help shape how they feel, think, and thrive for years to come.

Amara is available in retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Walmart, Target, Sprouts, Publix, Costco, Sam's Club, and more.

For more information and to find a store, visit amaraorganicfoods.com

Media Contact

Maven PR, Amara, 1 858-208-3458, [email protected], amaraorganicfoods.com

SOURCE Amara