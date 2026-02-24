Amara Launches First-of-its-Kind Functional Snack for Kids with New Superfood Smoothie Melts

"Everything we create is rooted in our mission to make the best, tastiest, and most nutritious food for families—helping support a lifetime of healthy eating from the very beginning," said Jess Sturzenegger, founder and CEO of Amara Post this

This launch marks a natural next step in Amara's category leadership. After pioneering whole food snacking for kids, the brand is now applying its proprietary food technology to address key nutritional gaps through convenient, benefit-forward snacks. Consumer research underscores strong demand in this space, with parents consistently prioritizing no added sugar, meaningful protein, and support for brain and immunity when selecting snacks for their children.

The Superfood Smoothie Melts lineup launches with three targeted varieties:

Protein: A kid-approved blend delivering 5g of protein from sunflower seeds and chickpeas, naturally sweetened with bananas and mangoes for a delicious boost on the go.

Brain: A combination of leafy greens, pumpkin seeds, bananas, and cherries crafted into a snack that's pure genius.

Immunity: An antioxidant-rich berry blend with blueberries, raspberries, maqui berries, and apples to complement a balanced immune-supporting diet.

Powered by Amara's food technology, Superfood Smoothie Melts transform organic fruits and vegetables into a light, crunchy, shelf-stable snack—without refrigeration or preservatives. The gentle process helps lock in nutrients, flavors, and textures kids love, while giving parents confidence they're choosing real, whole-food nutrition.

"At Amara, our goal has always been to bridge the gap between what we know we should be feeding our families—real, whole fruits and vegetables—and what is often most convenient: processed snacks," said Jess Sturzenegger, founder and CEO of Amara. "Our proprietary technology allows us to set a higher standard for children's food by preserving the integrity, taste, and nutrition of whole ingredients without relying on additives or shortcuts. Everything we create is rooted in our mission to make the best, tastiest, and most nutritious food for families—helping support a lifetime of healthy eating from the very beginning."

Amara has become one of the fastest-growing brands in the category, its momentum underscored by exceptionally high customer loyalty, with a current Net Promoter Score (NPS) more than 40 percent higher than category leaders. With more than 17 million households in the U.S. with kids moving to "better-for-you" snacks, the brand sees substantial runway for continued growth as it expands into functional snacking.

With the debut of Superfood Smoothie Melts, Amara continues its mission to redefine what children's food can be—proving that functional benefits and clean-label simplicity can coexist in a snack kids genuinely enjoy.

Superfood Smoothie Melts will launch at a major retailer this March (SRP $5.99), with broader retail expansion planned throughout the year.

About Amara

Amara (amaraorganicfoods.com) is a fast-growing organic kids' food brand redefining better-for-you snacking with innovative, melt-in-your-mouth snacks made from simple, whole-food ingredients—never added sugar or artificial additives. Rooted in proprietary food science and a mission to make healthy eating easier for modern families, Amara crafts certified organic, non-GMO snacks designed to nourish and support early childhood development with real, whole foods.

Amara is available in retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Walmart, Target, Sprouts, Publix, Costco, and more.

For more information and to find a store, visit amaraorganicfoods.com

