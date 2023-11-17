Amara NZero Strengthens Commitment to Sustainable Energy with Acquisition of SUNRGY SOLAR DISTRIBUTION

Amara NZero's strategic acquisition of SUNRGY SOLAR DISTRIBUTION signifies a crucial milestone in the worldwide advancement of clean energy solutions. Post this

"We are excited to be a part of the Amara NZero family, a company that shares our commitment to sustainability and the energy transition," expressed Neel Desai, CEO of SUNRGY SOLAR DISTRIBUTION. "This will empower us to expand our footprint and product offerings, improve customer experiences, and contribute significantly to the global transition towards clean energy."

Amara NZero, leveraging its extensive experience and expertise in the energy transition sector, aims to strengthen its position in the US market and drive the widespread adoption of solar energy solutions through the acquisition of SUNRGY SOLAR DISTRIBUTION.

Gonzalo Errejón Sainz de la Maza, Group CEO of Amara NZero, remarked, "We are delighted to welcome SUNRGY SOLAR DISTRIBUTION into the Amara NZero family. This collaboration aligns with our mission to accelerate the transition to a greener and more sustainable future."

Customers, partners, and stakeholders can anticipate a seamless transition as the integration process unfolds. SUNRGY SOLAR DISTRIBUTION will continue its operations under its existing brand name, upholding the same standards of quality and customer satisfaction that have characterized the company over the years.

For further information about the acquisition and its implications, please contact:

Mónica Gómez

[email protected]

Tel. +34 609 409 103

About SUNRGY SOLAR DISTRIBUTION:

SUNRGY SOLAR DISTRIBUTION is a leading provider of solar energy solutions, offering a diverse range of high-quality solar products and services to residential, commercial, and industrial clients. As a strategic partner, SUNRGY SOLAR DISTRIBUTION is dedicated to ensuring the success of its clients in the renewable energy industry.

About Amara NZero:

Amara NZero is a pioneering energy transition company dedicated to advancing sustainable solutions for a cleaner planet. Specializing in solar, wind, and other renewable energy technologies, Amara NZero designs, develops, and operates energy projects that contribute to a more environmentally friendly and energy-efficient world. The company's mission includes driving the Energy Transition to achieve a sustainable world, with a commitment to serving major players in the Energy Transition.

Media Contact

MSnica GSmez, Amara NZero, +34 609 409 103, [email protected], https://amaranzero.es/en

SOURCE Amara NZero