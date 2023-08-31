Amare Global Appoints Andrea Neipp as Chief Marketing Officer

Marketing veteran will lead marketing initiatives at Amare Global to deepen brand identity, improve Brand Partner experience, and continue to amplify Amare's mental wellness mission.

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amare Global, The Mental Wellness Company® and leader in all-natural, innovative mental wellness solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Andrea Neipp to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), from her previous role at the company as Executive Vice President (EVP) of Global Marketing. Andrea will continue to oversee the global marketing organization with responsibility for building the brand, providing exceptional marketing tools to field leaders, and driving customer demand in Amare's 50 markets around the world in this next phase of Amare's growth.

"As The Mental Wellness Company, our mission at Amare is to create a global mental wellness movement that empowers people to live positive, productive, and purposeful lives," said Chief Executive Officer, Jared Turner. "Andrea is an accomplished marketing leader with an impressive track record of building powerful brands that connect with consumers, developing marketing tools that inspire and empower field leaders within the network marketing channel, and optimizing marketing teams to support sales field organizations. She will be charged with helping Amare deepen our brand identity and influence, and continue to amplify our mission, partnering with our global field leaders and markets to improve Brand Partner and Customer experience. Andrea is a passionate and purpose-driven leader who inspires everyone around her. I couldn't be happier to have her powerful voice at the executive leadership table."

Neipp brings over twenty years of marketing experience and business strategy to Amare and has worked with lifestyle and wellness brands including Oakley, adidas, Zarbee's, Aveda, and Young Living. Her expertise includes developing brand positioning, generating awareness based on market insights, creating marketing tools for sales leaders, and strengthening relevancy for both emerging and well-known brands.

"I am inspired by the trailblazing, purpose-driven mental wellness mission of Amare and embrace the opportunity to shine an even greater light on the importance of destigmatizing and empowering the conversation around mental wellness, through innovative products backed by science and championing mindful practices that support resilience and deepen connection," said Neipp. "Amare is a diverse community of professionals, entrepreneurs, and customers from all walks of life. We have an incredible team who is guided by the belief that everything and everyone is connected, and I look forward to furthering the reach of this message on an international scale."

