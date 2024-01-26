Amare Global Appoints Oliver Dibblee as New Chief Growth Officer

"My ambition is to drive our strategic objectives forward, ensuring we remain at the forefront of our industry. I'm eager to contribute my insights and expertise to our long-term vision, and I'm confident we have the potential to achieve great things together." - Oliver Dibblee Post this

"Our company is entering a new era, and Oliver is the perfect addition to our leadership team to help guide key strategic initiatives as we continue our momentum phase," said Chief Executive Officer Jared Turner. "His ability to execute company strategy is unparalleled, and we are very fortunate to have him on board. I am confident that Oliver will significantly contribute to our success."

An alumnus of the University of Utah, Dibblee graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in economics. He distinguished himself with his strategic sales planning, profit and loss management, go-to-market sourcing and execution, and operational efficiency - consistently achieving aggressive sales targets.

In his position at Amare, Dibblee crafts the company-wide growth strategy, encompassing global programs, initiatives, incentives, sales tools, business intelligence, and analytics. He develops in-depth sales analyses and training materials and devises strategies that align with key departmental objectives.

"I am thrilled to join this dynamic team," said Dibblee. "My ambition is to drive our strategic objectives forward, ensuring we remain at the forefront of our industry. I'm eager to contribute my insights and expertise to our long-term vision, and I'm confident we have the potential to achieve great things together."

Amare Global® is the category leader in wellness solutions, founded on the principles of holistic mental wellness. Amare defines its vision through the alignment of the Five Pillars of Mental Wellness, including Emotional, Physical, Environmental, Financial, and Purposeful. Recognized as The Mental Wellness Company®, its unique approach addresses the full spectrum of wellness through innovative products informed by the powerful relationship between the gut microbiome and the gut-brain axis (GBX), along with other clinically studied ingredients and blends. With award-winning patented formulations and a dedication to quality, Amare Global® delivers transformative solutions that foster love, also known as "amare" in Latin.

