Amare Global, The Mental Wellness Company® Welcomes New Sales Leadership

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amare Global, The Mental Wellness Company® and leader in all-natural, innovative mental wellness solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Skyleur Steffensen to General Manager of the United States, and Yiru Zhou to Regional Vice President of Asia.

"We are delighted to extend expanded sales leadership roles to both Skyleur and Yiru," said Jared Turner, Chief Executive Officer. "Amare remains an anomaly in the direct sales industry as we continue to experience incredible momentum. We are building a world-class team of talented and purpose-driven leaders who are obsessed with supporting the needs of our Amare field leadership. They will support the 'leveling up' of our business in their respective regions."

Steffensen will be responsible for overseeing the growth and expansion of the US market and brings a wealth of experience in the direct selling industry, having held various leadership roles over the past 17 years. He has a proven track record of scaling market growth from $100 million to $300 million within a three-year time span and has implemented innovative sales tools and programs along the way.

"Skyleur is passionate about building strong relationships and successful sales strategies. He has a sound understanding of this industry, a respect for the positive impact it can have on people, and is a great asset to this team," said Travis Miller, Regional President of North America, EU, ANZ, and LATAM, who will now include the US market in his area of stewardship.

Zhou's leadership has been instrumental in Asia in the various global leadership roles he has held throughout his career in the direct sales industry. Fluent in both Mandarin and Japanese, Zhou has a deep understanding of the Asia region and is passionate about supporting leaders in this part of the world.

"Yiru is a skilled business leader with roots and a deep understanding of Asia. We believe he is the right person to help oversee the growth and development of Amare in Asia. He is a true 'people person' and has a passion for helping others succeed," said Gabriel Sanchez, President of Global Sales. "We look forward to expanding our footprint in this part of the world."

About Amare Global

Amare Global® (amare.com) is The Mental Wellness Company® and is the category leader in creating holistic mental wellness solutions. The name Amare translates "to love" in Latin and a core part of its mission is to create more love, empowerment, and wellness in the world by providing high-quality natural products that support holistic wellness. Amare's patented and award-winning proprietary formulations leverage the powerful science of the gut microbiome and the gut-brain axis (GBX), along with other clinically studied ingredients and blends. For more information, visit Amare.com, follow @amareglobal on Instagram, or visit us on Facebook.

