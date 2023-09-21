AmazeVR and SM Entertainment Announce aespa's First-Ever VR Concert Theater Experience in South Korea

Following the sold-out, multi-leg success of the Megan Thee Stallion's "Enter Thee Hottiverse" concert tour, the theater activation marks the first-ever VR concert experience collaboration between AmazeVR and SM Entertainment. Tweet this

Going beyond the world of traditional VR headset users, the theater tour allows any and all aespa fans to enjoy the custom-built experience. Concertgoers will be able to collect memories that last a lifetime through the two ticket and merchandise bundles on offer: Standard, which includes a custom ticket, wristband, VR mask, and one photocard; and VIP, which includes an additional two photocards.

"K-Pop continuously pushes the boundaries for innovative ways to connect with fans, and with that we are so excited to be working alongside SM Entertainment and aespa to unveil their debut VR concert through a unique and captivating activation,'' said Steve Lee, Co-CEO of AmazeVR. "We know that not every aespa fan owns a VR headset or is able to see them in concert, which is why we wanted to make 'LYNK-POP: THE 1st VR CONCERT aespa' accessible to as many people as possible through an immersive and interactive experience they won't forget."

"aespa takes fans on a journey through new worlds and experiences with their performances and visuals," said Seungwoo Lee, CEO at Studio Realive. "The VR concert perfectly matches aespa's meaning of traveling between virtual spaces and we're so excited for MYs to experience the show."

Earlier this year, aespa's AmazeVR Concert was honored as an official selection at SXSW 2023 and was lauded by attendees as one of the standout performances. As part of AmazeVR's ongoing efforts to innovate and set the standard for quality VR performances, the aespa VR concert theater experience will utilize the advanced Meta Quest 3 VR headset from Meta – making aespa fans who attend the theater tour among the first to try this brand new technology.

"Recently, movie theaters have evolved to give audiences new spatial experiences, and Megabox is leading this evolution," said Jeongin Hong, CEO at Megabox. "aespa's first ever VR concert in collaboration with AmazeVR is expected to be a special spatial experience that can only be experienced at Megabox, and we will continue to provide new spatial experiences with various contents through collaboration."

To further increase the activation's reach and accessibility for fans, AmazeVR and GS Retail have teamed up for co-marketing through both digital and offline advertising, as well as ticket sales. Tickets for 'LYNK-POP: THE 1st VR CONCERT aespa' will be available for purchase from Wednesday, September 27 at 10am KST on the Megabox and "our GS" app. For more information on ticketing, show dates and more, please visit amazevr.com/aespa.

About AmazeVR:

AmazeVR is a VR concert platform company that brings fans closer to artists than ever before.

Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Seoul, AmazeVR creates experiences with renowned, bold artists, featuring crystal clarity and unprecedented proximity through live-action 3D footage combined with environments using proprietary AI modules and Unreal Engine-based VFX pipeline.

AmazeVR creates VR concerts in fantastical new worlds that are widely accessible to fans, distributing through movie theaters and at-home VR. For more information, visit amazevr.com.

About aespa:

aespa [KARINA, WINTER, GISELLE, AND NINGNING] is a fierce female foursome, who in an unprecedented move secured the fastest climb to 100 million views on their debut video for any K-Pop group in YouTube history with their 2020 release, "Black Mamba." Their 2021 EP, Savage - The 1st Mini Album, was the highest ranking ever for a K-Pop girl group's entry on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart. The EP also hit #1 on iTunes Top Albums chart in 20 countries upon release. Beyond praise from Teen Vogue, Rolling Stone, Flaunt, and more, TIME touted them among "The Next Generation Leaders, Class of 2022" and Forbes recognized them in their "30 Under 30" Asia list for 2022. Following being named Apple Music's Global Up Next artist for June 2022, the quartet released their first English-language single "Life's Too Short" and highly anticipated second EP, Girls - The 2nd Mini Album this past July, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart.

aespa's name is derived from a combination of "ae" (avatar and experience) + "aspect." Each of the four members of aespa has a correlating avatar in the virtual world created from their personal data.

Media Contact

Ben Fitchett, Sling & Stone, 1 2134424789, [email protected]

SOURCE AmazeVR