AmazeVR for Apple Vision Pro delivers personalized, immersive, 3D concerts with performances by Zara Larsson, T-Pain, and more

Launching with select concerts from AmazeVR's roster, the app will allow Apple Vision Pro users to experience existing performances from Zara Larsson, T-Pain, and UPSAHL Post this

"I feel so lucky to be one of the first artists to showcase my AmazeVR concert on the brand new Apple Vision Pro," said Zara Larsson. "Filming my performance in this new medium with AmazeVR was such a refreshing spin to my creative process and an exciting way to debut new music from my upcoming album, Venus. I've loved watching the reactions from my fans and can't wait to see how Apple Vision Pro will take the experience to new heights."

"As an artist, I love to challenge the boundaries and come up with interesting ways to express my identity, which is what we did with AmazeVR, and to have this performance be a part of the launch of Apple Vision Pro is an honor," said T-Pain. "I've never been afraid to try new things to test my limits, which was a key draw factor for me to work alongside AmazeVR, and I believe this headset will play a large role in advancing the future of entertainment."

Breaking beyond the traditional virtual concert sphere, AmazeVR produces the most advanced immersive concerts that places fans in the front seat for one-on-one performances with their favorite artists. Launching as one of the first immersive musical experience apps on the visionOS app store, AmazeVR concerts combine mesmerizing, custom-designed visuals with spatial sounds to provide breathtakingly unique experiences.

"As a startup that prides itself on technological innovation and perfecting the best user experiences, we've been waiting for Apple's entry into the immersive entertainment space for a long time," said Steve Lee, CEO of AmazeVR. "To have our product be selected as a Day 1 app marks just the beginning of what's to come, and I can't wait to see how Apple will propel the immersive entertainment industry forward."

The AmazeVR Concerts App is available for download on Apple Vision Pro App Store from today, where users will be able to access exclusive AmazeVR performances from Zara Larsson, T-Pain, and UPSAHL, with a brand new performance from Avenged Sevenfold to be released on February 28th. Users can access one free preview song per artist and purchase lifetime access to their favorite shows. To find out more about AmazeVR, along with upcoming concerts, visit https://www.amazevr.com

About AmazeVR:

AmazeVR is a VR concert platform company that brings fans closer to artists than ever before.

Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Seoul, AmazeVR creates experiences with renowned, bold artists, featuring crystal clarity and unprecedented proximity through live-action 3D footage combined with environments using proprietary AI modules and Unreal Engine-based VFX pipeline.

AmazeVR creates VR concerts in fantastical new worlds that are widely accessible to fans, distributing through movie theaters and at-home VR. For more information, visit https://www.amazevr.com

Media Contact

Ben Fitchett, Sling & Stone, 1 2134424789, amazevr@slingstone.com

SOURCE AmazeVR