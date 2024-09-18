AmazingRibs.com Acquires BBQ Stars, A Collection Of 120 Premium Videos From 12 Top Pitmasters

"I was thrilled when we were offered the opportunity to make these extremely informative recipe and instructional videos part of our Pitmaster Club benefits. The videos make you feel like you're hanging out with and learning from your favorite outdoor cooking stars." Post this

Clint Cantwell, President of AmazingRibs.com, stated, "I was thrilled when we were offered the opportunity to make these extremely informative recipe and instructional videos part of our Pitmaster Club benefits. The videos make you feel like you're hanging out with and learning from your favorite outdoor cooking stars."

Other Pitmaster Club member benefits include six free e-books, free digital copies of Barbecue News magazine, four monthly giveaways with a grand prize worth up to $2,000, a large comprehensive food temperature safety magnet, ad-free access to AmazingRibs.com, and much more.

More information about the stars and their videos can be found at https://amazingribs.com/bbq-stars. The series is only available to paid members of the Pitmaster Club. Non-members can join today by visiting https://amazingribs.com/information-about-our-pitmaster-club/.

Founded by BBQ Hall of Famer, Meathead, AmazingRibs.com is by far the largest and most popular BBQ, grilling, and griddling website with more than 2,000 free pages of tested recipes, product reviews, science, technique, and myth-busting. The site averages about 2 million visitors per month and its Pitmaster Club is the largest BBQ association in the world with 15,000 paid members. For more information, visit https://amazingribs.com.

