AmazingRibs.com Acquires BBQ Stars, A Collection Of 120 Premium Videos From 12 Top Pitmasters

The world's premier BBQ, grilling, and griddling website, AmazingRibs.com, celebrates the 10th anniversary of its 15,000 member strong Pitmaster Club by adding BBQ Stars to its list of exclusive membership benefits.
MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The world's leading BBQ and grilling resource, AmazingRibs.com, has acquired the website BBQStars.com, a collection of 120 high-quality video masterclasses in BBQ and grilling from 12 world famous pitmasters. Originally sold for $299, all 120 videos are now included in the $34.95/year Pitmaster Club membership as a special 10th anniversary gift to members. Featured pitmasters include:
- Meathead: AmazingRibs.com's CEO, BBQ Hall Of Famer, author of New York Times best seller "Meathead"
- Tuffy Stone: BBQ Hall Of Famer, world record-breaking champion pitmaster, 6x world champion competition BBQ cook
- Matt Pittman: Owner of Meat Church and grand champion pitmaster
- Harry Soo: Award-winning champion BBQ pitmaster and owner of Slap Yo' Daddy BBQ
- Kent Rollins: Food Network "Chopped" Grill Master and award-winning cowboy cook
- Chef Dean Fearing: James Beard Award-winning Chef/Owner of Fearing's Restaurant in Dallas, Author of "The Texas Food Bible," called the "Father of Southwestern Cuisine"
- Chef Tim Grandinetti: Award-winning Chef of Spring House Restaurant, Kitchen and Bar in Winston-Salem, NC
- Chef Ariane Daquin: Founder of D'Artagnan Gourmet Meats
- David Bouska: 2x World BBQ Champion and founder of Butcher BBQ
- Ken Phillips and Brett Galloway: Founders of the Steak Cookoff Association cooking competition series
- Jack Arnold: BBQ instructor for Big Green Egg and 2020 BBQ event host for the Four Seasons
Clint Cantwell, President of AmazingRibs.com, stated, "I was thrilled when we were offered the opportunity to make these extremely informative recipe and instructional videos part of our Pitmaster Club benefits. The videos make you feel like you're hanging out with and learning from your favorite outdoor cooking stars."
Other Pitmaster Club member benefits include six free e-books, free digital copies of Barbecue News magazine, four monthly giveaways with a grand prize worth up to $2,000, a large comprehensive food temperature safety magnet, ad-free access to AmazingRibs.com, and much more.
More information about the stars and their videos can be found at https://amazingribs.com/bbq-stars. The series is only available to paid members of the Pitmaster Club. Non-members can join today by visiting https://amazingribs.com/information-about-our-pitmaster-club/.
ABOUT AMAZINGRIBS.COM
Founded by BBQ Hall of Famer, Meathead, AmazingRibs.com is by far the largest and most popular BBQ, grilling, and griddling website with more than 2,000 free pages of tested recipes, product reviews, science, technique, and myth-busting. The site averages about 2 million visitors per month and its Pitmaster Club is the largest BBQ association in the world with 15,000 paid members. For more information, visit https://amazingribs.com.
