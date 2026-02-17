Amazon Advances Supply Chain Optimization and Scenario-Based Decision Intelligence in Brazil Using Optilogic

With Optilogic's AI-first supply chain design platform, Amazon plans to keep accelerating delivery speed while exploring advanced transportation scenarios and supporting data-driven decision-making at enterprise scale

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Optilogic, the leading AI-first supply chain design and decision intelligence platform, will support advanced supply chain optimization and scenario modeling initiatives for Amazon in Brazil. With Optilogic's cloud-native platform, Amazon Brazil is exploring alternative network and transportation strategies to optimize the balance between delivery speed, service quality, and operational efficiency—ultimately delivering faster, more reliable service to customers across all Brazilian states.

Amazon will deploy Optilogic's AI-first supply chain design platform in Brazil, including Cosmic Frog for large-scale optimization and scenario modeling and DataStar for intelligent data preparation and validation. Together, these capabilities enable rapid model iteration, improved transparency, and faster time-to-insight for complex supply chain decisions.

Network Optimization & Transportation: Continuous Improvement Through Advanced Scenario Modeling

As part of its optimization initiatives, Amazon Brazil is leveraging Optilogic to continuously improve customer service levels under multiple dimensions and scenarios. This customer-centric approach enables a more realistic assessment of how network design decisions impact both service performance and economics. The model reflects real-world constraints and aims at identifying substantial future opportunities for Amazon Brazil to unlock deeper insights and incremental value through expanded, end-to-end network optimization.

Amazon Brazil is also using Optilogic's platform capabilities for transportation-focused use cases to develop multiple transportation scenarios, cost drivers, and structural alternatives using advanced optimization techniques. As these identified opportunities mature and expand, they have the potential to support broader transportation strategy decisions and deeper integration with network design and fulfillment planning—reinforcing Amazon's commitment to environmental responsibility and operational excellence across Brazil.

"Our commitment to customer-centric operations with responsibility requires strong partnerships and innovative technology to navigate an increasingly complex and dynamic network," said Felipe Moraes, Head of Supply Chain and Integration at Amazon Brazil. "Optilogic enables us to explore these trade-offs through sophisticated scenario modeling, helping our teams better understand the implications of different design and transportation strategies. This partnership supports our broader mission to deliver international-standard technology adapted to Brazilian realities, ensuring we can serve customers across all 27 states with speed, reliability, and environmental responsibility."

"Our work with Amazon demonstrates how AI-first supply chain design can support one of the most complex networks in Latin America," said Max Mascarenhas, Vice President of Americas at Optilogic. "By starting with focused, high-value use cases and expanding over time, Amazon Brazil is building a scalable foundation for continuous, data-driven supply chain optimization that will benefit millions of Brazilian customers."

About Optilogic

Optilogic is an AI-first supply chain design company that revolutionizes decision-making by transforming modeling from a multi-month project into one-day breakthroughs. Combining artificial intelligence, mathematical optimization, and simulation, Optilogic empowers enterprises to answer critical what-if questions in real time and design resilient, high-performance supply chains at scale. Its cloud-native platform requires no IT footprint and is supported by a team of experienced supply chain experts focused on rapid value delivery.

Learn more at [www.optilogic.com]

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be the most customer-centric company in the world, the best employer in the world, and the safest place to work in the world. Customer reviews, 1-Click ordering, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of Amazon's pioneering initiatives. For more information, visit aboutamazon.com.br or contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Jennifer Randall, Optilogic, 1 218-341-1318, [email protected], https://optilogic.com/

SOURCE Optilogic