Amazon Best Selling Author Matt George Launches 50-City 'Change Lives Save Lives Tour' in Boston on October 11

"The mission of the tour is to inspire leaders in every community to share a vision of true collaboration and unite communities with common goals through a servant leadership model focusing on taking care of each other." -- Matt George Tweet this

During the "Change Lives Save Lives Tour," George will share valuable lessons learned during his over 30 years of experience as a CEO of nonprofit organizations and his current role as President at employeeInsite. "We as a nation have lost our way in many areas," he says. "The mission of the tour is to inspire leaders in every community to share a vision of true collaboration and unite communities with common goals through a servant leadership model focusing on taking care of each other."

"The Nonprofit Prophet" and "Starfish Among Us" narratives support George's Change Lives Save Lives message. "The Nonprofit Prophet" tells the transformative story of a 60-year-old businessman who takes on the mission of making a real change in his community while confronted with homelessness and poverty. Written with middle school and high school readers in mind, "Starfish Among Us" is about a high school student who befriends a classmate who is being bullied and, in turn, is inspired by his new friend's resilience, hardship, and humility.

While the stories are fiction, they are based on real-life experiences George observed during his career as a CEO. "Instead of writing a self-help book, I really thought a fiction book with real-life experiences that I have seen would be the best way to tell the stories with the most clarity," he says.

Publisher Hansen, who describes George as "the master maestro of orchestrating greatness of nonprofit 501c3's," says he is honored to support George's publishing career. "Matt has the largest book launch in human history, and I am so thankful in cheering Matt George on to spreading the word of uniting communities."

Harrington, who dubbed George the "Nonprofit Prophet," says George is a model leader. "In Matt's first book, 'Nonprofit Game Plan,' I said he was the nonprofit CEO of our time," he says. "In his quest to make change for the better, he now takes on a more important title. He is now the 'Nonprofit Prophet.' Matt George can take any situation and find a positive. He speaks of empathy and can back it up at every turn. That is leadership."

About Matt George

Matt George is a multifaceted leader with roles including President of employeeInsite, Harvard Business School Executive Leadership Coach, Author, TV Host, and Speaker. With over 30 years of front-line nonprofit experience, he's been a President/CEO, and authored an Amazon Best Seller, "Nonprofit Game Plan." He challenges the traditional nonprofit model, advocating for a business-oriented approach. His commitment to community improvement has earned him recognition, including the George H.W. Bush Points of Light Award. Coined as the "Nonprofit Prophet" by Kevin Harrington, Matt is traveling across the country, spreading positive impact to community leaders on his mission to "Change Lives and Save Lives Daily."

"Change Lives Save Lives Tour" dates

October 11 - Boston, MA

October 14 - Lowell, MA

October 15 - New York, NY

October 16 - East Brunswick, NJ

October 17 - Philadelphia, PA

October 18 - Washington, DC

October 19 - Pittsburgh, PA

October 20 - Rochester, NY

October 23 - Cleveland, OH

October 24 - Columbus, OH

October 25 - Cincinnati, OH

October 26 - Muncie, IN

October 27 - Indianapolis, IN

October 28 - Peoria, IL

October 29 - Peoria, IL

October 30 - Rockford, IL

October 31 - Milwaukee, WI

November 1 - Chicago, IL

November 2 - Peoria, IL

November 5 - Las Vegas, NV

November 6 - Las Vegas, NV

November 7 - Phoenix, AZ

November 8 - Scottsdale, AZ

November 9 - San Diego, CA

November 10 - Los Angeles, CA

November 12 - Wine Country, CA

November 13 - Wine Country, CA

November 15 - Portland, OR

November 16 - Seattle, WA

November 17 - Boise, ID

November 18 - Salt Lake City, UT

November 20 - Denver, CO

November 21 - Santa Fe, NM

November 27 - Houston, TX

November 28 - Austin, TX

November 29 - Dallas, TX

December 1 - Carbondale, IL

December 2 - Champaign, IL

December 4 - Nashville, TN

December 5 - Knoxville, TN

December 6 - Atlanta, GA

December 7 - Tallahassee, FL

December 8 - Tampa/St. Petersburg, FL

December 9 - Orlando, FL

December 12 - Sarasota, FL

December 13 - Naples, FL

December 14 - Miami, FL

December 17 - Charlotte, NC

December 18 - Virginia Beach, VA

To schedule an interview with Matt George or to receive PDF proofs of "The Nonprofit Prophet" or "Starfish Among Us," contact Billy Johnson, Jr., at [email protected], Chris Contreras at [email protected] or Jenay Reed at [email protected].

Connect With Matt George

Website: https://themattgeorge.com/

Instagram @therealmattgeorge : https://www.instagram.com/therealmattgeorge/

Facebook @themattgeorge : https://www.facebook.com/themattgeorge/

TikTok @therealmattgeorge : https://www.tiktok.com/@therealmattgeorge

LinkedIn @the-matt-george : https://www.linkedin.com/in/the-matt-george/

YouTube @themattgeorge : https://www.youtube.com/@themattgeorge/featured

Media Inquiries:

Media & Repertoire

Billy Johnson, Jr.

[email protected]

(661) 607-2610

Chris Contreras

[email protected]

Jenay Reed

[email protected]

Media Contact

Billy Johnson Jr., Media & Repertoire, 1 (661) 607-2610, [email protected], https://www.mediaandrepertoire.com/

SOURCE Media & Repertoire