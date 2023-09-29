Amazon Best Selling Author Matt George Launches 50-City 'Change Lives Save Lives Tour' in Boston on October 11

Matt George embarks on 50-City 'Change Lives Save Lives Tour' and releases two books, 'The Nonprofit Prophet' and 'Starfish Among Us' on October 13. Original 'Shark Tank' co-host Kevin Harrington and 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Co-Founder Mark Victor Hansen appear on select tour dates.
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matt George, executive leadership business coach, host of the television series "Business Forward," and author of the No. 1 Amazon Best Seller "Nonprofit Game Plan: The Proven Strategy for Nonprofit Success," embarks on the 50-city "Change Lives Saves Lives Tour" launching in Boston on October 11. The coast-to-coast tour ends on December 18 in Virginia Beach. Two of George's mentors will join him on select dates. Kevin Harrington, original "Shark Tank" co-host and Harrington Enterprises founder, will speak in Tampa and St. Petersburg, FL, on December 8. Mark Victor Hansen, creator and co-founder of "The New York Times" Best Seller "Chicken Soup for the Soul," will accompany George in Phoenix, AZ on November 7 and Scottsdale, AZ on November 8. (See complete tour schedule below.)
The "Change Lives Save Lives Tour" coincides with the release of George's two new fiction books, "The Nonprofit Prophet" and "Starfish Among Us" on October 13. Both titles are published by Hansen's Mark Victor Hansen Library.
During the "Change Lives Save Lives Tour," George will share valuable lessons learned during his over 30 years of experience as a CEO of nonprofit organizations and his current role as President at employeeInsite. "We as a nation have lost our way in many areas," he says. "The mission of the tour is to inspire leaders in every community to share a vision of true collaboration and unite communities with common goals through a servant leadership model focusing on taking care of each other."
"The Nonprofit Prophet" and "Starfish Among Us" narratives support George's Change Lives Save Lives message. "The Nonprofit Prophet" tells the transformative story of a 60-year-old businessman who takes on the mission of making a real change in his community while confronted with homelessness and poverty. Written with middle school and high school readers in mind, "Starfish Among Us" is about a high school student who befriends a classmate who is being bullied and, in turn, is inspired by his new friend's resilience, hardship, and humility.
While the stories are fiction, they are based on real-life experiences George observed during his career as a CEO. "Instead of writing a self-help book, I really thought a fiction book with real-life experiences that I have seen would be the best way to tell the stories with the most clarity," he says.
Publisher Hansen, who describes George as "the master maestro of orchestrating greatness of nonprofit 501c3's," says he is honored to support George's publishing career. "Matt has the largest book launch in human history, and I am so thankful in cheering Matt George on to spreading the word of uniting communities."
Harrington, who dubbed George the "Nonprofit Prophet," says George is a model leader. "In Matt's first book, 'Nonprofit Game Plan,' I said he was the nonprofit CEO of our time," he says. "In his quest to make change for the better, he now takes on a more important title. He is now the 'Nonprofit Prophet.' Matt George can take any situation and find a positive. He speaks of empathy and can back it up at every turn. That is leadership."
About Matt George
Matt George is a multifaceted leader with roles including President of employeeInsite, Harvard Business School Executive Leadership Coach, Author, TV Host, and Speaker. With over 30 years of front-line nonprofit experience, he's been a President/CEO, and authored an Amazon Best Seller, "Nonprofit Game Plan." He challenges the traditional nonprofit model, advocating for a business-oriented approach. His commitment to community improvement has earned him recognition, including the George H.W. Bush Points of Light Award. Coined as the "Nonprofit Prophet" by Kevin Harrington, Matt is traveling across the country, spreading positive impact to community leaders on his mission to "Change Lives and Save Lives Daily."
"Change Lives Save Lives Tour" dates
October 11 - Boston, MA
October 14 - Lowell, MA
October 15 - New York, NY
October 16 - East Brunswick, NJ
October 17 - Philadelphia, PA
October 18 - Washington, DC
October 19 - Pittsburgh, PA
October 20 - Rochester, NY
October 23 - Cleveland, OH
October 24 - Columbus, OH
October 25 - Cincinnati, OH
October 26 - Muncie, IN
October 27 - Indianapolis, IN
October 28 - Peoria, IL
October 29 - Peoria, IL
October 30 - Rockford, IL
October 31 - Milwaukee, WI
November 1 - Chicago, IL
November 2 - Peoria, IL
November 5 - Las Vegas, NV
November 6 - Las Vegas, NV
November 7 - Phoenix, AZ
November 8 - Scottsdale, AZ
November 9 - San Diego, CA
November 10 - Los Angeles, CA
November 12 - Wine Country, CA
November 13 - Wine Country, CA
November 15 - Portland, OR
November 16 - Seattle, WA
November 17 - Boise, ID
November 18 - Salt Lake City, UT
November 20 - Denver, CO
November 21 - Santa Fe, NM
November 27 - Houston, TX
November 28 - Austin, TX
November 29 - Dallas, TX
December 1 - Carbondale, IL
December 2 - Champaign, IL
December 4 - Nashville, TN
December 5 - Knoxville, TN
December 6 - Atlanta, GA
December 7 - Tallahassee, FL
December 8 - Tampa/St. Petersburg, FL
December 9 - Orlando, FL
December 12 - Sarasota, FL
December 13 - Naples, FL
December 14 - Miami, FL
December 17 - Charlotte, NC
December 18 - Virginia Beach, VA
To schedule an interview with Matt George or to receive PDF proofs of "The Nonprofit Prophet" or "Starfish Among Us," contact Billy Johnson, Jr., at [email protected], Chris Contreras at [email protected] or Jenay Reed at [email protected].
Connect With Matt George
Website: https://themattgeorge.com/
Instagram @therealmattgeorge : https://www.instagram.com/therealmattgeorge/
Facebook @themattgeorge : https://www.facebook.com/themattgeorge/
TikTok @therealmattgeorge : https://www.tiktok.com/@therealmattgeorge
LinkedIn @the-matt-george : https://www.linkedin.com/in/the-matt-george/
YouTube @themattgeorge : https://www.youtube.com/@themattgeorge/featured
Media Inquiries:
Media & Repertoire
Billy Johnson, Jr.
[email protected]
(661) 607-2610
Chris Contreras
[email protected]
Jenay Reed
[email protected]
Media Contact
Billy Johnson Jr., Media & Repertoire, 1 (661) 607-2610, [email protected], https://www.mediaandrepertoire.com/
SOURCE Media & Repertoire
Share this article