Amazon Bestseller "Just Add Sugar to Make Lemonade" Offers a Sweet, Structured Path to Managing Anxiety

"This book's success proves how many people are craving more than just quick fixes—they want real tools and real healing," says Coleman. "Just Add Sugar to Make Lemonade is about learning to meet yourself with grace, even in the tough moments."

In This Groundbreaking Bestseller, Readers Will Find:

A four-week framework: from psychoeducation to real-time coping skills

Daily prompts rooted in evidence-based therapeutic techniques

Mindfulness and grounding exercises to use on hard days

Access to a free online course companion and guided meditations

Encouragement to turn emotional struggle into sustainable growth

Written in a warm, empowering voice, Coleman's book is both a personal invitation and a professional guide—one that reminds us while we may not be able to avoid life's lemons, we can choose how we respond to them.

Just Add Sugar to Make Lemonade is available now in paperback and Kindle on Amazon. For a limited time, the Kindle version will be available for $2.99 during launch week.

