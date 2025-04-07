Amazon Bestseller "Just Add Sugar to Make Lemonade" Offers a Sweet, Structured Path to Managing Anxiety

*Just Add Sugar to Make Lemonade: Transform Anxiety into Positivity* by Whitney Coleman, LICSW, LCSW-C, has become an Amazon Bestseller by offering a refreshing, clinically grounded approach to anxiety that resonates deeply with readers seeking real, sustainable healing. Centered around the CALM Framework, this 30-day workbook empowers readers with evidence-based tools, mindfulness practices, and compassionate guidance to transform emotional overwhelm into lasting growth.
WASHINGTON, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Just Add Sugar to Make Lemonade: Transform Anxiety into Positivity by seasoned mental health professional Whitney Coleman, LICSW, LCSW-C, has officially hit Amazon Bestseller status, resonating with readers nationwide who are ready for a fresh and affirming approach to managing anxiety.
With 18 years of clinical experience, Coleman's new 30-day psychoeducational workbook and guided journal is transforming how people relate to their anxiety—not by promising a cure, but by offering compassionate tools for understanding, managing, and growing through it. At the heart of the book is the CALM Framework, a therapeutic approach designed to help readers find relief through awareness, mindfulness, action, and reflection.
"This book's success proves how many people are craving more than just quick fixes—they want real tools and real healing," says Coleman. "Just Add Sugar to Make Lemonade is about learning to meet yourself with grace, even in the tough moments."
In This Groundbreaking Bestseller, Readers Will Find:
- A four-week framework: from psychoeducation to real-time coping skills
- Daily prompts rooted in evidence-based therapeutic techniques
- Mindfulness and grounding exercises to use on hard days
- Access to a free online course companion and guided meditations
- Encouragement to turn emotional struggle into sustainable growth
Written in a warm, empowering voice, Coleman's book is both a personal invitation and a professional guide—one that reminds us while we may not be able to avoid life's lemons, we can choose how we respond to them.
Just Add Sugar to Make Lemonade is available now in paperback and Kindle on Amazon. For a limited time, the Kindle version will be available for $2.99 during launch week.
To request a review copy, schedule an interview, or inquire about speaking engagements, please contact:
Whitney Coleman, LICSW, LCSW-C
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 202.596.7162
Instagram: @whitneycolemanlicsw
Website: www.jadeclinical.com
#JustAddSugarBook #MakeLemonade #AnxietyIntoPositivity #AmazonBestseller
Media Contact
Whitney Coleman, Jade Clinical Services, 1 12025967162, [email protected], www.jadeclinical.com
SOURCE Jade Clinical Services
Share this article