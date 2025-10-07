Amazon Bestselling Author May Eve Expands Her Work on Relationship Transformation with HEAL Program Relaunch

Author and mental health professional May Eve announces the relaunch of her signature HEAL program, building on the success of her Amazon bestselling book Relationship Transformation Starts in Your Mind to help women overcome overfunctioning and limiting beliefs in relationships.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After her debut book Relationship Transformation Starts in Your Mind reached Amazon bestseller status in multiple categories, author and mental health professional May Eve is expanding her impact. She is preparing to reopen enrollment for her signature program, HEAL, which is currently available by waitlist only.

"Many women believe they have to do more, give more, or prove more to be valued," says May Eve. "But what actually creates deeper connection is learning how to step out of those old cycles and reconnect with self-value. That's what my book began — and what HEAL continues."

The Rising Challenge of Overfunctioning in Relationships

Overfunctioning is quietly exhausting women everywhere. Many are carrying the invisible weight of keeping households, friendships, and relationships running smoothly. Surveys show rising stress and burnout among women trying to balance careers, families, and emotional labour.

May's work addresses this growing issue head-on. Her book explores how childhood patterns shape adult relationships, and how breaking free from limiting beliefs can transform relationships, careers, and a woman's sense of self-value.

While the book is centred on romantic relationships, the tools and insights it shares extend far beyond. Readers have found them equally transformative in family dynamics, friendships, and even workplace connections. This dual focus makes the book both practical and versatile — a guide to creating healthier patterns in every part of life.

Unlike many relationship books that stay abstract, this one is deliberately practical. Every chapter offers tools and insights readers can use immediately. Readers across Europe and North America have already begun to apply these insights in their daily lives.

What Makes HEAL Different

Most programs offer quick fixes or surface-level relationship advice. HEAL goes deeper. It is designed to help women identify and clear self-sabotaging patterns, rebuild trust in their feelings, and express needs in ways that invite closeness instead of distance. Women who participate learn how to create relationships where respect, connection, and reciprocity flow both ways.

The demand is growing. "Women are tired of feeling like they're doing everything and still not receiving the support or affection they long for," May explains. "HEAL is about breaking that pattern and creating a new way of relating."

Through her company May Eve Training, May continues to provide women with resources for emotional healing and empowered relationships.

About May Eve

May Eve is an author and mental health professional, as well as the founder of May Eve Training. With more than a decade of experience in mental health, trauma work, and emotional healing, she helps women move out of survival patterns and into empowered, fulfilling lives through programs, workshops, and resources. Her debut book, Relationship Transformation Starts in Your Mind (Relume Publishing, 2025), became an Amazon bestseller in multiple categories.

Relationship Transformation Starts in Your Mind is available now on Amazon. To join the waitlist for the HEAL program and be the first to know when doors reopen, visit HEAL.

This release was issued by Relume Publishing in collaboration with FemPowered, a platform supporting women in leadership.

