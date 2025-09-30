Amazon Bestselling Book by David McNally: IF YOU'RE ALIVE Your Mission on Earth Isn't Finished! - Now Available in Paperback

Age is a chronological fact, not an indictment. The creative force within us expires only when we expire. But this requires intentionally thinking and acting in ways that enable you to soar above all that would bind you to a limited life. Post this

"Age is a chronological fact, not an indictment," states David. "The creative force within us expires only when we expire. But this requires intentionally thinking and acting in ways that enable you to soar above all that would bind you to a limited life."

David McNally is fast becoming recognized as a leading authority on the subject of Vital Aging, the quest to make our latter years some of our best years. In his new YouTube series, The Inspired Elder, David encourages us to create an environment where our spirit can flourish. And the world is watching. Since their initial release on social media in early July, David's videos have reached over four million people, and the number is rapidly climbing.

"David McNally's wisdom, experience, and courage offer a beautiful invitation to discover meaning and how to contribute throughout the rest of our lives. In conversation with a seasoned and compassionate guide, you will reimagine your own elderhood as a time of creativity and rich possibilities," remarked Ann Cahill, director, John O'Donohue Literary Estate.

About David McNally:

David is the author of the bestselling books, EVEN EAGLES NEED A PUSH-Learning to Soar in a Changing World, THE EAGLE'S SECRET-Success Strategies for Thriving at Work and in Life and BE YOUR OWN BRAND-Achieving More of What You Want by Being More of Who You Are. He is also the producer of the award-winning documentary, THE POWER OF PURPOSE. A member of the Speaker's Hall of Fame, he has spoken to audiences all over the world. He is a globally recognized thought leader on vital aging, personal transformation, purpose and meaning. His books, films, and corporate training programs have been released in over twenty countries. For more information or to book an interview, please contact Annemarie Osborne, 949.237.2906, [email protected] or visit https://davidmcnally.com/

