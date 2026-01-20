Amazon Bestselling Memoir Wake-Up Calls by Funeral Industry Leader Lisa Baue Launches as Audiobook January 20, 2026

"Wake-Up Calls is about paying attention to the moments that nudge us to grow especially when leadership feels heavy or uncertain. Hearing the stories come to life in audio makes the message even more personal." Post this

Part memoir, part leadership guide, Wake-Up Calls draws from Baue's more than four decades of experience as a third-generation funeral director and former President & CEO of Baue Funeral Homes. Through candid storytelling, Baue explores pivotal moments including personal loss, business transitions, and leadership challenges that shaped her career and values, offering mentorship and encouragement to the next generation of leaders.

Women now represent a growing majority of the funeral service profession, yet many still face barriers to longevity, leadership, and advancement. Baue's audiobook speaks directly to these realities, offering insight, validation, and practical wisdom for navigating an evolving industry with courage and clarity.

"Recording the audiobook felt like a full-circle moment," says Lisa Baue. "Wake-Up Calls is about paying attention to the moments that nudge us to grow especially when leadership feels heavy or uncertain. Hearing the stories come to life in audio makes the message even more personal. My hope is that listeners, particularly women in deathcare, feel seen, supported, and inspired to lead in ways that are authentic to who they are."

Following her successful tenure as President & CEO of Baue Funeral Homes, Lisa Baue went on to found Your Funeral Coach, consulting with funeral businesses and helping individuals grow into strong, values-based leaders. Most recently in 2024, she established the Funeral Women Lead Foundation, the first nonprofit dedicated exclusively to advancing women's leadership in the funeral profession.

AudioBook Details:

Wake-Up Calls: A Journey of Learning to Lead and Succeed in the Funeral and Deathcare Profession

By Lisa Baue

Narrated by Melissa Reizian

Publishing January 20, 2026

Available for order now on:

About Lisa Baue

Lisa Baue is a third-generation funeral director and former owner who has worked in the deathcare and funeral service profession since 1979. For 38 years, she was the President and CEO of Baue Funeral Homes, Crematory, and Cemetery, transforming it into one of the leading firms in the Midwest. Once she retired from ownership, Lisa founded Your Funeral Coach in 2021 to help individuals and businesses grow. Through her coaching, she became passionate about advocating for women as leaders, and in 2024, she founded the Funeral Women Lead Foundation, the first nonprofit organization dedicated solely to advancing women in her profession.

