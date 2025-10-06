Amazon Veteran Kieran Dwyer Joins Greenberg Traurig's Minneapolis Office

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has added Kieran Dwyer in the firm's Minneapolis office as a shareholder in the Corporate, Innovation & Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Technology Transactions groups. Dwyer joins Greenberg Traurig from Amazon Web Services, where he served as head of Global Partner and Specialist Strategy & Engagement.

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has added Kieran Dwyer in the firm's Minneapolis office as a shareholder in the Corporate, Innovation & Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Technology Transactions groups. Dwyer joins Greenberg Traurig from Amazon Web Services, where he served as head of Global Partner and Specialist Strategy & Engagement.

Dwyer brings deep experience advising cloud providers and technology companies on complex technology transactions, strategic partnerships, product development, and regulatory compliance. His practice spans a wide range of industries, including software, telecommunications, consulting, health care, financial services, and energy. He works closely with go-to-market, product, and partner teams to support innovation and growth.

"Kieran's arrival strengthens our capabilities at the intersection of technology, law, and business strategy," said Greenberg Traurig Chief Executive Officer Brian L. Duffy. "His unique blend of legal experience and executive leadership in AI and cloud services will be a tremendous asset to our clients navigating digital transformation and regulatory complexity."

"We're thrilled to have Kieran join our Minneapolis office. With his unique and highly relevant experience, he's well-equipped to guide clients through the complexities of digital innovation and its evolving regulatory landscape," said Michael B. Fisco, co-managing shareholder of the firm's Minneapolis office.

Dwyer advises on cloud agreements, strategic collaborations, AI development and deployment, privacy and data protection, competition law, cybersecurity, digital advertising, software and open-source licensing, IT outsourcing, and international expansion. He has structured and negotiated strategic deals exceeding $1 billion across sectors such as telecommunications, financial services, automotive, logistics, cybersecurity, data analytics, and media.

Since 2017, Dwyer has counseled clients on AI and machine learning initiatives, including service launches, responsible AI policies, and compliance with marketing and privacy regulations. He also brings executive experience leading AI adoption for an organization of over 6,000 employees, driving productivity and change management while collaborating with engineering teams on AI tool development.

Dwyer has led in-house privacy teams and designed global compliance programs for General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), California Consumer Privacy Act, Lei Geral de Proteção de Dados (LGPD), and other data protection regimes. He has extensive experience engaging with regulators on issues involving data use, interoperability, and competition, including inquiries from the Federal Trade Commission, U.S. congressional staff, and EU data protection and competition authorities.

"I'm excited to join Greenberg Traurig because of its collaborative culture, commitment to excellence, and the strength of its industry-focused groups — which are increasingly vital as technology companies deepen their presence in industry verticals," said Dwyer. "The firm's global platform and multidisciplinary strength are ideal for helping clients navigate the evolving legal landscape around AI, cloud, and digital transformation."

Dwyer earned his J.D., magna cum laude, from the University of Minnesota Law School and his B.A., summa cum laude, from St. Olaf College.

About Greenberg Traurig's Minneapolis Office: Established in 2019, Greenberg Traurig's Minneapolis office provides clients with an innovative, business-minded perspective along with strong location connections to business, industry, and government. The office's core capabilities include corporate, finance, mergers and acquisitions, restructuring and bankruptcy, litigation, appeals and legal issues, corporate trust and structured products litigation, white collar crime and investigations, products liability and mass torts, environmental litigation, intellectual property and technology, innovation and AI, tax, and agribusiness.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 attorneys across 50 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

