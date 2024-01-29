Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) Joins Leading Automotive Technical Standards Association, STAR

"We are excited to collaborate and provide dealers and OEMs with the guidance and assistance necessary to support the demands on their compliance and security", said JP Garvey, Owner of Garvey Auto Group and Chairman of STAR. Post this

"As automotive dealers race to comply with the changes to the Safeguards Rule, they need the assistance of trusted dealer information systems service providers like Amazon Web Services", noted JP Garvey, Owner of Garvey Auto Group and Chairman of STAR. "We are excited to collaborate and provide dealers and OEMs with the guidance and assistance necessary to support the demands on their compliance and security".

"We continue to look for ways to help support the customer experience initiatives of our automotive-related customers and Partners, helping to deliver curated pre- and post-sales experiences for the customer purchasing or servicing a vehicle," said Thad Dungan, global head of automotive customer experience strategy at AWS. "We are focused on helping create a more frictionless experience for the dealer network in conducting business with its various automakers and suppliers. Our work with STAR and its membership will help promote and improve connected interoperability of tool sets and the use of customer data to improve the experience for a myriad of industry stakeholders. STAR and its membership are industry leaders in ushering in the next generation of experiences within the industry by helping define these core operational standards."

AWS will begin its work with STAR's various committees and workgroups over the coming weeks, immediately following the 2024 NADA Conference & Expo in Las Vegas. To learn more about STAR's 2024 technical roadmap, original equipment manufacturers and retail automotive technology providers are encouraged to stop by STAR's Booth #2613 in the West Hall of the LVCC anytime during NADA's standard expo hours.

About STAR

Standards for Technology in Automotive Retail (STAR) is a nonprofit organization whose members include dealers, original equipment manufacturers, retail system providers, and automotive-related industry organizations. STAR uses non-proprietary technology (IT) standards as a catalyst in fulfilling the business information needs of dealers and manufacturers while reducing the time and effort required to support related activities. Collectively, STAR develops industry standards and emerging technologies for the benefit of retail automotive dealers. Incorporated in 2001, STAR defines industry standards for automotive retail, standard architecture that supports global data interoperability, and standardizes the dealership IT infrastructure. To learn more about joining STAR, please visit starstandard.org or follow the latest updates on LinkedIn.

