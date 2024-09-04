Ambassador Education Solutions and StrataTech Education Group Simplify Course Materials Through Inclusive Access and Equitable Access

"Ambassador immediately integrated into our team. They understand our operations and are quick to address any questions from our various campuses, all while focusing on enhancing the student experience and innovating the delivery of curriculum content." -Mary Kelly, President & CEO of StrataTech Post this

"Since working with Ambassador, our welding, HVAC/Refrigeration, and electrical students have been able to easily access course materials and benefit from lower costs, and our campuses greatly appreciate having a course materials expert on hand," said Mary Kelly, President & CEO of StrataTech. "From the standpoint of inventory and fulfillment, everything we need is efficiently organized and easily accessible in one location. In terms of service, Ambassador immediately integrated into our team. They understand our operations and are quick to address any questions from our various campuses, all while focusing on enhancing the student experience and innovating the delivery of curriculum content."

StrataTech provides Ambassador with student and course materials information, and Ambassador manages the Inclusive Access and Equitable Access program. For digital materials, Ambassador works with the publishers to handle licenses, durations, and access so students can immediately connect to their eBooks within their Learning Management System (LMS).

"At StrataTech, innovation is in its nature – from the way it educates its students to the services and technology it provides to make sure students have easy, affordable access to the tools and resources they need to engage and thrive," said Steven M. Blicht, CEO of Ambassador Education Solutions. "We are excited to be working with StrataTech on its Inclusive Access and Equitable Access program, helping them to streamline the course materials lifecycle, control costs, and support students."

About Ambassador Education Solutions

For decades, Ambassador has made course materials simple, effective and affordable. From print and digital to OER, devices and more, Ambassador eases course materials adoption, management, delivery and access. Ambassador's Course Materials Platform, RODA, integrates with leading SIS, LMS, financial systems, eBook readers, publishers and digital content platforms. RODA connects students with affordable course materials, streamlines operations for schools, and eases account management and reconciliation for publishers, all through one easy-to-use platform. Schools and publishers trust Ambassador to improve course materials accessibility, lower operational and financial risks, and deliver usage and cost transparency. For more information, please visit AmbassadorEd.com.

About StrataTech Education Group

StrataTech Education Group focuses on the education, growth and development of specialized career education schools, particularly skilled-trade programs designed to address the nation's growing infrastructure needs. Holding an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau, StrataTech Education Group's portfolio includes The Refrigeration School, Inc. (RSI) (Phoenix), Tulsa Welding School (TWS) (Tulsa, OK), Tulsa Welding School (Jacksonville, FL), Tulsa Welding School & Technology Center (Houston, TX) and Tulsa Welding School Dallas Metro (Dallas, TX). For more information, visit http://www.StrataTech.com, TWS.edu and RSI.edu and follow us on LinkedIn.

