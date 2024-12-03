Ambe Engineering Adds New Director in United States West Coast

"Ben brings a wealth of expertise that will be invaluable as we continue to grow and support our clients in the automotive and commercial vehicle space." - David Jerneycic, president of Ambe Post this

Prior to joining Ambe, Morris spent more than 17 years with Daimler Trucks North America in various purchasing roles, including leading the company's purchasing group in Mexico for three years. Additionally, he was director of Strategic Sourcing for REV Group, an American manufacturer of commercial and specialty vehicles.

In his new role, Morris will play a key role in driving business growth on the West Coast and supporting consulting activities across North America.

Ambe has operations based in the U.S., Mexico, Brazil, Germany and India. With a team of more than 300 experts worldwide, the company delivers profit optimization and operational excellence to the automotive, aerospace, industrial, agriculture, medical equipment and chemical industries.

About AMBE Engineering:

AMBE Engineering is a privately owned, ISO 9001-2015 registered manufacturing consultancy that addresses companies' operational and staffing challenges, including operational support, profit transformation, corporate strategy, interim management, niche staffing and direct talent placement. The company is certified as a minority-owned business by the Michigan Minority Business Development Council and as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council. For more info - https://ambeeng.com/.

