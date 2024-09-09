Ambe Engineering Expands Leadership Team, Adds Experience and Expertise

"We continue to look for opportunities to build our bench strength and add expertise and knowledge across the manufacturing industry." David Jerneycic, president of Ambe. Post this

Prior to joining Ambe, Stalberg founded Arcleef Executive Advisory, a business and sustainability consulting company. Before that, he held numerous senior level roles at voestalpine, a leading global steel and technology supplier and, most recently, he was member of the board and CFO of voestalpine Automotive Components Cartersville.

In his new role, Stalberg will be leading and overseeing Ambe's customers located in Southeast U.S. and Mexico driving business growth and ensuring client satisfaction.

Berish joined Ambe from Oliver Wyman, a global consulting firm. Most recently, he was asked to return to Oliver Wyman to focus on business development and serve as Chief of Staff, helping to scale their rapidly growing industrials private equity advisory practice. Prior to that, he held multiple consulting roles within the organization for 14 years. Berish also spent several years as a senior strategist at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

Ambe has operations based in the U.S., Mexico, Brazil, Germany and India. With a team of more than 300 experts worldwide, the company delivers profit optimization and operational excellence to the automotive, aerospace, industrial, agriculture, medical equipment and charging network industries.

About AMBE Engineering:

AMBE Engineering is a privately owned, ISO 9001-2015 registered manufacturing consultancy that addresses companies operational and staffing challenges, including operational support, profit transformation, corporate strategy, interim management, niche staffing and direct talent placement. The company is certified as a minority-owned business by the Michigan Minority Business Development Council and as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council. For more info - https://Ambeeng.com/.

