Amber Georgia Hosts Largest Gathering of Georgian Natural Winemakers

Amber Georgia is spearheaded by Zurab Mgvdliashvili and Iago Bitarishvili, iconic natural wine makers of the Natural Wine Association of Georgia, with generous support from the National Wine Agency of Georgia. The fair is produced by Alexis Percival, New York City-based wine consultant, sommelier, and partner at Ruffian Wine Bar.

Tickets for Amber Georgia are available now at www.ambergeorgia.com. The fair will take place from 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM at Industry City, 33 35th St, Suite 5-2-A. General Admission is $50 and trade tickets are available for $25. Admission includes unlimited tastings from over 30 Georgian natural winemakers, along with traditional food for purchase and live music. Space is limited, so advance purchase is recommended.

"Wine festivals in Georgia revived our pre-Soviet traditions and inspired new wineries and wine bars," said Iago Bitarishvili. "Now Georgian wine needs to be better known beyond our borders, and Amber Georgia is an opportunity to achieve that."

In 2020, The International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV) recognized Georgian amber wine as a special category of wine, a significant step in promoting the country's unique winemaking tradition. Amber wine's expressive style begins with fermenting white grapes with their skins in qvevris (clay vessels) buried in the ground, using methods passed down unbroken for thousands of years. This process gives the wine a distinctive amber or orange color, hence the term "amber wine." Amber is not only the hue of this renowned wine, but also represents the spirit of Georgia's people, their hospitality, music, and enduring cultural identity. Even in Georgian, the country's name—Sakartvelo—references amber winemaking.

"Bringing this fair to America felt like the natural next step," said Zurab Mgvdliashvili. "New York's vibrant natural wine community hasn't experienced Georgian amber wines on this scale — with over 30 winemakers — and we want to share not just our wines, but Georgia's craftsmanship, music, food, and hospitality."

With Amber Georgia, New Yorkers will meet leading winemakers and experience amber wines that have never before been available in the US. Joining the winemakers will be other artisanal vintners inspired by amber winemaking, Georgian food vendors, musicians, and special guests, making the fair a celebration of the Republic of Georgia's enduring culture.

