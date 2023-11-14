Amberdata Announces Availability of its Data on Google Cloud's Analytics Hub

With Amberdata's comprehensive digital asset datasets now available on Analytics Hub, customers can seamlessly access and leverage this data in tandem with Google Cloud AI, ML, and analytics capabilities to drive deep insights and make more informed business decisions Post this

"With Amberdata's comprehensive digital asset datasets now available on Analytics Hub, customers can seamlessly access and leverage this data in tandem with Google Cloud AI, ML, and analytics capabilities to drive deep insights and make more informed business decisions," said Richard Widmann, Head of Web3 Strategy, Google Cloud.

Analytics Hub is a data exchange that allows the exchange of data assets efficiently and securely across organizations to address challenges of data reliability and cost. With Analytics Hub, a library of internal and external assets can be curated, including unique datasets like Google Trends, backed by the power of BigQuery. Through Analytics Hub, Amberdata's digital asset datasets and analytics are ready to query and easily accessible.

Sample data for Amberdata digital asset datasets (crypto spot and derivatives market, blockchain, and DeFi data) is available today via Analytics Hub and can be accessed at no cost. Full historical data for all Amberdata datasets is also accessible through Google Cloud.

To access Amberdata sample datasets available via Google Cloud, visit the Analytics Hub. To learn more about Amberdata's digital asset datasets and analytics, visit amberdata.io.

About Amberdata

Amberdata is the leading provider of digital asset data. We deliver comprehensive data and insights into blockchain networks, crypto markets, and decentralized finance, empowering financial institutions with data for research, trading, risk, analytics, reporting, and compliance. Amberdata serves as a critical piece of infrastructure for financial institutions entering the asset class and participating in digital asset markets. To learn more, visit Amberdata.io

For media inquiries, please contact Jonathan Duran at (310) 260-7901 or Jonathan(at)MelrosePR(dot)com.

SOURCE Amberdata