Amberdata Appoints Industry Leader Christine Moy as Independent Director

Former J.P. Morgan Managing Director Joins Amberdata Board of Directors
MIAMI, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amberdata, the leader in digital asset data and analytics for institutional customers, announces that it has appointed Christine Moy as an Independent Director.
"We're thrilled to have Christine Moy joining Amberdata's board as an Independent Director," said Shawn Douglass, CEO of Amberdata. "Christine's TradFi and crypto experience are incredibly relevant for Amberdata as we continue to bridge those worlds. We look forward to Christine's expert engagement and assistance as we deliver the most comprehensive, high fidelity digital asset data, market intelligence and risk analytics solutions to market.
Christine Moy shared, "With years of experience building and investing at the intersection of finance, digital assets, and data, I am excited to bring my unique perspectives to the Board of Amberdata, a firm that is building critical infrastructure for financial institutions participating in the digital assets markets."
Ms. Moy is Partner and Head of Digital Asset Strategy at Apollo. Prior to joining Apollo in 2022, Moy was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan and led its Blockchain/Crypto/Metaverse program through initiatives in digital assets, tokenized payments, internet-of-things, decentralized identity, NFTs, and virtual worlds.
About Amberdata
Amberdata is the leading provider of digital asset data. We deliver comprehensive data and insights into blockchain networks, crypto markets, and decentralized finance, empowering financial institutions with data for research, trading, risk, analytics, reporting, and compliance. Amberdata serves as a critical piece of infrastructure for financial institutions entering the asset class and participating in digital asset markets. To learn more, visit Amberdata.io
For media inquiries, please contact Jonathan Duran at (310) 260-7901 or [email protected].
Media Contact
Jonathan Duran, Melrose PR, 3102607901, [email protected], https://www.melrosepr.com/
SOURCE Amberdata
Share this article