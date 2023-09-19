Amberdata Appoints Industry Leader Christine Moy as Independent Director

We're thrilled to have Christine Moy joining Amberdata's board as an Independent Director, Christine's TradFi and crypto experience are incredibly relevant for Amberdata as we continue to bridge those worlds Tweet this

Christine Moy shared, "With years of experience building and investing at the intersection of finance, digital assets, and data, I am excited to bring my unique perspectives to the Board of Amberdata, a firm that is building critical infrastructure for financial institutions participating in the digital assets markets."

Ms. Moy is Partner and Head of Digital Asset Strategy at Apollo. Prior to joining Apollo in 2022, Moy was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan and led its Blockchain/Crypto/Metaverse program through initiatives in digital assets, tokenized payments, internet-of-things, decentralized identity, NFTs, and virtual worlds.

