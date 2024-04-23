Amberdata Expands Availability of its Data and Analytics Through Integration with Databricks Marketplace

Amberdata is excited to provide customers access to its data and analytics on the Databricks Marketplace. Our institutional customers want to simplify their data management and accelerate time to actionable insights using their preferred visualization and AI modeling tools. Post this

"Databricks is excited to partner with Amberdata by featuring their cutting-edge digital asset data on our marketplace," said Jay Bhankharia, Sr Director of Data Partnerships, Databricks. "Amberdata's unparalleled insights into blockchain networks and crypto markets are now seamlessly accessible to our customers, fostering innovation and informed decision-making in the rapidly evolving world of digital finance."

Databricks Marketplace is an open marketplace for data, analytics, and AI, powered by the open-source Delta Sharing standard. The Databricks Marketplace expands the ability to innovate and advance analytics and AI initiatives by providing access to datasets, AI models, notebooks, applications, and dashboards, all without relying on proprietary platforms, complex ETL processes, or expensive replication.

Sample data for Amberdata digital asset datasets (crypto spot and derivatives market, blockchain, tokenized asset, and DeFi data) is available today via Databricks Marketplace and can be accessed at no cost. Full historical data for all Amberdata datasets is also accessible through Databricks Marketplace.

To access Amberdata sample datasets available via Databricks, visit the Databricks Marketplace. To learn more about Amberdata's digital asset datasets, market intelligence applications, and analytics, visit amberdata.io.

About Amberdata

Amberdata is the leading provider of digital asset data. We deliver comprehensive data and insights into blockchain networks, crypto markets, and decentralized finance, empowering financial institutions with data for research, trading, risk, analytics, reporting, and compliance. Amberdata serves as a critical piece of infrastructure for financial institutions entering the asset class and participating in digital asset markets. To learn more, visit Amberdata.io.

