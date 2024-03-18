Amberdata Introduces AmberLens Market Intelligence Solution for Digital Assets

Amberdata's market intelligence solution provides institutional-grade digital asset metrics for deep understanding of market trends

MIAMI, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amberdata, the leader in digital asset data and analytics for institutional customers, today announces the launch of AmberLens, a market intelligence solution for digital assets. Built for asset managers, researchers, analysts, and traders, AmberLens uses the deepest, most granular digital asset data to deliver comprehensive market intelligence.

As the only free and publicly available hub of institutional-grade digital asset metrics, AmberLens provides a trusted and unified lens into the entire cryptoeconomy for portfolio management, informed decision-making, risk mitigation and effective accounting for assets. Researchers and analysts are invited to use AmberLens market indicators to drive their own research.

"Amberdata is excited to provide a publicly available market intelligence solution that allows institutional investors to enhance their research capabilities, optimize asset management strategies, and make informed trading decisions," said Shawn Douglass, CEO, Amberdata. "We're particularly excited to introduce our institutional-grade Bitcoin market indicators in the initial AmberLens release, as these metrics provide everything needed to understand the forces driving Bitcoin market trends. This is just the beginning for AmberLens, and we believe our plan for frequent enhancements will deliver the most comprehensive digital asset market intelligence platform."

Use cases for AmberLens include:

Research and Market Analysis - Unravel the complexities of crypto markets, and identify and monitor trends, alerting on opportunities.

markets, and identify and monitor trends, alerting on opportunities. Asset Management - Elevate portfolio management with data- driven decision making, fostering growth and stability for your investments.

Trading - Understand the cryptoeconomy and analyze markets for trade execution and portfolio risk management.

ETF Issuers and Investors - Empower your ETF ventures with robust data-driven strategies, driving success in an evolving market landscape.

The initial release of AmberLens features four dashboards that include institutional-grade Bitcoin market indicators, Bitcoin ETF Holdings/Flows, stablecoin supply metrics, and Ethereum network metrics. These are the same metrics and dashboards that institutional investors and the Amberdata research team use to produce their market research. Amberdata plans frequent updates to AmberLens including:

Additional metrics, charts and dashboards covering a wide range of digital assets and protocols

An enhanced user experience

Advanced customization capabilities and additional market intelligence features available to Amberdata customers

AmberLens is available now at intelligence.amberdata.com

Note that the granular data powering AmberLens' aggregated metrics is available to customers through a variety of delivery channels. To get a demo, go to amberdata.com/demo.

About Amberdata

Amberdata is the leading provider of digital asset data, market intelligence and risk analytics. We deliver comprehensive data and insights into blockchain networks, crypto markets, and decentralized finance, empowering financial institutions with data for research, trading, risk, analytics, reporting, and compliance. Amberdata serves as a critical piece of infrastructure empowering the financial markets of the future. To learn more, visit Amberdata.io



